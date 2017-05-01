CloudCraze Secures $20 Million in Funding to Meet Growing Demand for Cloud-Based B2B Commerce

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Funding led by Insight Venture Partners will further CloudCraze's growth within
the burgeoning B2B commerce industry as a highly coveted Salesforce partner
CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCraze, an enterprise digital
commerce solution built on the Salesforce platform, has secured $20 million in
funding led by Insight Venture Partners. Salesforce Ventures joins Insight as an
additional investor. The combined funds will supercharge product development,
support continued growth in the United States and EMEA, and expand the company's
team of B2B commerce experts.
CloudCraze is a Platinum Salesforce ISV Partner. Built on the Salesforce
platform and leveraging the agility of the cloud, CloudCraze allows businesses
to harness the power of digital commerce to generate online revenue fast and
easily scale for growth. It provides seamless omnichannel interactions and a
holistic view across all customer touchpoints. CloudCraze is focused on solving
the complex needs of B2B companies including several iconic brands, such as
Coca-Cola, Avid, AB InBev, Barry-Callebaut, Ecolab, GE, Land O' Lakes,
Kellogg's, and WABCO.
"CloudCraze has pushed the boundaries in the B2B commerce industry to deliver a
fast, scalable and robust solution that is flexible enough to allow companies to
stay ahead of market and customer demands," said Chris Dalton, CEO of
CloudCraze. "As a result, we've achieved triple-digit growth as a company in the
last year. This funding marks a significant milestone for our company and the
marketplace, further enabling growth for our company and B2B commerce on
Salesforce."
The B2B commerce market is expected to grow to more than $1.1 trillion by
2020 as global online sales continue to increase. CloudCraze will continue to
facilitate this industry's growth and elevate B2B organizations' performance
across the globe. As a Salesforce partner, CloudCraze plans to continue to
rapidly increase its customer base, expand within existing accounts, and
capitalize on B2B commerce market growth.
"Based on our experience investing in companies involved in the Salesforce
ecosystem, we see B2B commerce as an important investment driver for us," added
Nikitas Koutoupes, managing director at Insight Venture Partners. "CloudCraze
improves the B2B buying and service experience tremendously with its scalable
and flexible solution. We expect this round of funding to help CloudCraze
innovate and grow at a much faster pace and larger scale."
In the past year, CloudCraze has been recognized for its growth and innovation
by several notable institutions, including being featured as a Visionary in the
March 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce and recognized as one of
eight firms in The Forrester Wave(TM): B2B Commerce Suites, Q2 2015.
Additionally, the company recently won the Salesforce Partner Innovation
Award for its work with a leading sports apparel company and was named
to Chicago Inno's 50 on Fire list as one of the hottest B2B companies in
Chicago.
For more information on CloudCraze, visit www.cloudcraze.com.
About CloudCraze
CloudCraze delivers robust B2B commerce native on Salesforce that allows
businesses to generate online revenue fast and easily scale for growth.
CloudCraze delivers seamless interactions across commerce, sales, service and
marketing for a 360-degree view of data that's 100% connected to the customer.
With its trusted Salesforce infrastructure and core capabilities, the powerful
CloudCraze platform provides infinite flexibility to extend functionality, add
products and channels, and conduct billions of dollars in transactions anywhere.
CloudCraze powers eCommerce for Coca-Cola, Avid, AB InBev, Barry-Callebaut,
Ecolab, GE, L'Oreal, Kellogg's, WABCO and more.
About Insight Venture Partners
Insight Venture Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity
firm investing in high-growth software, mobile and internet companies that are
driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight has
raised more than $13 billion and invested in more than 250 companies worldwide.
Our mission is to find, fund and work successfully with visionary executives
providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term
success. For more information on Insight and all of its investments,
visit http://www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter: (at)insightpartners.
Salesforce Ventures
Salesforce Ventures-Salesforce's corporate investment group-invests in the next
generation of enterprise technology to help companies connect with their
customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as
access to the world's largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce's
innovators and executives. With Salesforce Ventures, portfolio companies can
also leverage Salesforce's expertise in corporate philanthropy by joining Pledge
1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce has invested in
more than 150 enterprise cloud startups since 2009. For more information, please
visit www.salesforce.com/ventures.
Salesforce, App Cloud, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of
salesforce.com, inc.
Media contacts
Rachel Gulden
Account Executive
rachel.gulden(at)walkersands.com
312.267.0530
Sarah Traxler
Director of Marketing
sarah.traxler(at)cloudcraze.com
866.217.3210
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CloudCraze via GlobeNewswire
Date: 01/05/2017 - 15:00
Language: English
News-ID 516047
Character count: 6384
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: CloudCraze
Stadt: Chicago
Number of hits: 63
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.240
|Registriert Heute:
|23
|Registriert Gestern:
|26
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|244
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.