CloudCraze Secures $20 Million in Funding to Meet Growing Demand for Cloud-Based B2B Commerce

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Funding led by Insight Venture Partners will further CloudCraze's growth within

the burgeoning B2B commerce industry as a highly coveted Salesforce partner



CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCraze, an enterprise digital

commerce solution built on the Salesforce platform, has secured $20 million in

funding led by Insight Venture Partners. Salesforce Ventures joins Insight as an

additional investor. The combined funds will supercharge product development,

support continued growth in the United States and EMEA, and expand the company's

team of B2B commerce experts.



CloudCraze is a Platinum Salesforce ISV Partner. Built on the Salesforce

platform and leveraging the agility of the cloud, CloudCraze allows businesses

to harness the power of digital commerce to generate online revenue fast and

easily scale for growth. It provides seamless omnichannel interactions and a

holistic view across all customer touchpoints. CloudCraze is focused on solving

the complex needs of B2B companies including several iconic brands, such as

Coca-Cola, Avid, AB InBev, Barry-Callebaut, Ecolab, GE, Land O' Lakes,

Kellogg's, and WABCO.



"CloudCraze has pushed the boundaries in the B2B commerce industry to deliver a

fast, scalable and robust solution that is flexible enough to allow companies to

stay ahead of market and customer demands," said Chris Dalton, CEO of

CloudCraze. "As a result, we've achieved triple-digit growth as a company in the

last year. This funding marks a significant milestone for our company and the

marketplace, further enabling growth for our company and B2B commerce on

Salesforce."



The B2B commerce market is expected to grow to more than $1.1 trillion by

2020 as global online sales continue to increase. CloudCraze will continue to

facilitate this industry's growth and elevate B2B organizations' performance



across the globe. As a Salesforce partner, CloudCraze plans to continue to

rapidly increase its customer base, expand within existing accounts, and

capitalize on B2B commerce market growth.



"Based on our experience investing in companies involved in the Salesforce

ecosystem, we see B2B commerce as an important investment driver for us," added

Nikitas Koutoupes, managing director at Insight Venture Partners. "CloudCraze

improves the B2B buying and service experience tremendously with its scalable

and flexible solution. We expect this round of funding to help CloudCraze

innovate and grow at a much faster pace and larger scale."



In the past year, CloudCraze has been recognized for its growth and innovation

by several notable institutions, including being featured as a Visionary in the

March 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce and recognized as one of

eight firms in The Forrester Wave(TM): B2B Commerce Suites, Q2 2015.

Additionally, the company recently won the Salesforce Partner Innovation

Award for its work with a leading sports apparel company and was named

to Chicago Inno's 50 on Fire list as one of the hottest B2B companies in

Chicago.



For more information on CloudCraze, visit www.cloudcraze.com.



About CloudCraze

CloudCraze delivers robust B2B commerce native on Salesforce that allows

businesses to generate online revenue fast and easily scale for growth.

CloudCraze delivers seamless interactions across commerce, sales, service and

marketing for a 360-degree view of data that's 100% connected to the customer.

With its trusted Salesforce infrastructure and core capabilities, the powerful

CloudCraze platform provides infinite flexibility to extend functionality, add

products and channels, and conduct billions of dollars in transactions anywhere.

CloudCraze powers eCommerce for Coca-Cola, Avid, AB InBev, Barry-Callebaut,

Ecolab, GE, L'Oreal, Kellogg's, WABCO and more.



About Insight Venture Partners

Insight Venture Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity

firm investing in high-growth software, mobile and internet companies that are

driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight has

raised more than $13 billion and invested in more than 250 companies worldwide.

Our mission is to find, fund and work successfully with visionary executives

providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term

success. For more information on Insight and all of its investments,

visit http://www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter: (at)insightpartners.



Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures-Salesforce's corporate investment group-invests in the next

generation of enterprise technology to help companies connect with their

customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as

access to the world's largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce's

innovators and executives. With Salesforce Ventures, portfolio companies can

also leverage Salesforce's expertise in corporate philanthropy by joining Pledge

1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce has invested in

more than 150 enterprise cloud startups since 2009. For more information, please

visit www.salesforce.com/ventures.



Salesforce, App Cloud, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of

salesforce.com, inc.



Media contacts

Rachel Gulden

Account Executive

rachel.gulden(at)walkersands.com

312.267.0530



Sarah Traxler

Director of Marketing

sarah.traxler(at)cloudcraze.com

866.217.3210









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: CloudCraze via GlobeNewswire











PressRelease by

CloudCraze

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/05/2017 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 516047

Character count: 6384

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CloudCraze

Stadt: Chicago





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease