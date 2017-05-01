(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE
05 January 2017
Paris-Orly Airport
A new footbridge connecting
the South Terminal to the Coeur d'Orly business district
Designed as a work of art, by spring 2017, a footbridge will link the South
Terminal of Paris-Orly Airport to the Coeur d'Orly business district currently
under development. It will also provide a connection with the airport's future
multimodal station that the Grand Paris metro lines 14 and 18 are due to serve
in 2024. With its futuristic appearance and transparent sides, the structure
boasts a number of features that are quite unusual for a footbridge, including
an 800-tonne metal frame and 200 tonnes of glazing; It will be 270
metres long, 7.5 metres wide and 5.5 metres high.
The footbridge as seen from the esplanade in the Coeur d'Orly business
district © Groupe ADP
Designed by Groupe ADP architects and engineers, in conjunction with the
expertise of French firms VALLOUREC and BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF, the footbridge,
located in an urbanised area, crosses over the access roads and the T7 tram
line. ADP's architects therefore had to incorporate a large number of factors,
such as lightness and transparency, very long spans (five 42-metre spans), good
wind resistance and the possibility of incorporating moving walkways.
The footbridge is part of a vast redevelopment and modernisation programme at
the airport, including the construction of an 80,000 sq.m building connecting
the south and west terminals by 2019, and, eventually, the emergence of the
Coeur d'Orly business district (a service sector real-estate programme for
160,000 sq.m of buildings including three office blocks). It will enable
employees from Askia, the 1(st) Coeur d'Orly office block, and guests
of the neighbouring hotels to walk to the South Terminal in just 5 minutes.
An urban link is therefore being created between the airport and the Coeur
d'Orly service sector district: here the notion of the "airport city" takes on
its full meaning.
Paris-Orly Airport at the heart of Grand Paris
As part of the future development of Grand Paris, the airport, that saw 29.6
million passengers in 2015 and is already served by the T7 tram line, is
scheduled to have a direct link to the centre of the capital by 2024 with the
extension of metro line 14, placing Paris-Orly 15 minutes away from the
Olympiades metro station. The construction of line 18 will also connect the
airport to the Plateau de Saclay.
These two metro lines will significantly improve the public transport service to
and from the airport, 80% of which is currently by road, and will make travel
between work and home easier for the airport's 27,000 employees.
VALLOUREC, French know-how
VALLOUREC is a world leader in premium View of the interior of the footbridge
tubular solutions and has provided 300 under construction ©Groupe ADP - Alain
tonnes of structural tubes for the Leduc
construction of this complicated
architectural structure.
These seamless high-technology tubes
encircle the entire length of the
footbridge, both on the bottom and over
the top. To address its visual appeal,
VALLOUREC paid particular attention to
the surface finish of its tubes.
Most of the tubes were forged on
Vallourec's Aulnoye-Aymeries site-in
the north of France-using the Premium
Forged Pipes(®) patented process (the
only one of its kind in the world),
thereby benefiting from the Group's
renowned industrial know-how.
Moreover, the heat treatment they received gives them exceptional mechanical
properties, combining the resilience and high resistance that this type of
highly demanding structure requires.
The Paris-Orly footbridge, a technical challenge taken up by BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF
Making of the Paris-Orly Airport The unusual design Groupe ADP wanted
footbridge in the BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF made this structure, with no bolted
Group factory workshops in Châteauneuf- joints, a real technical challenge.
sur-Loire (Loiret) ©Eric Dogniez
To fulfil this demanding requirement,
BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF Group produced
parts that were 27 metres long, 5.5
metres tall and 7.45 metres wide, the
largest weighing nearly 100 tonnes,
in their workshops in Châteauneuf sur
Loire (Loiret).
The construction of this footbridge
incarnates the know-how and passion
that drives the BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF
Group teams.
The footbridge in figures:
* The footbridge weighs a total of 1,000 tonnes
* There is 4,300 sq.m of glazing, the equivalent of 22 tennis courts
* 6 moving walkways have been installed for travelling from one end to the
other
* 3 lifts will make it fully accessible, enabling persons with reduced
mobility to use it.
About Groupe ADP - www.groupeadp.com
Groupe ADP builds, develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de
Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2015, Groupe ADP handled more than
95 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tonnes of freight and mail at
Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 55 million passengers at
airports abroad through its subsidiary ADP Management. Boasting an exceptional
geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its
strategy of adapting and modernising its terminal facilities and upgrading
quality of services; the Group also intends to develop its retail and real
estate businesses. In 2015, Group revenue stood at ?2,916 million and net income
at ?430 million.
Registered office: 291, boulevard Raspail, 75014 Paris. Aéroports de Paris is a
public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of ?296,881,806.
Registered in the Paris Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628 RCS
Paris
About VALLOUREC - www.vallourec.com
A world leader in its markets, Vallourec provides tubular solutions that are the
benchmark reference for the energy sector and for other most challenging
applications from oil and gas wells in extreme environments to next-generation
power plants to bold architectural projects and high-performance mechanical
facilities. True to its pioneering spirit and armed with cutting-edge R&D,
Vallourec is constantly pushing back the frontiers of technology. The Group is
established in around twenty countries, as close as possible to its customers,
and has 20,000 passionate and committed employees who provide much more than
just tubes: they offer increasingly innovative, reliable and competitive
solutions for making any project possible.
Listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120354, Ticker VK) and eligible for
the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD), Vallourec is included in the SBF 120 and
Next 150 indices. In the United States, Vallourec has established a Level 1
sponsored American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme
(ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY). The ratio of
Vallourec ADR to ordinary shares is 5:1.
About BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF Group - www.baudinchateauneuf.com
BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF Group offers its 100 years of passion, technical excellence
and expertise in customised solutions to all those who wish to build lasting,
complex structures. A century of established expertise has enabled BAUDIN
CHATEAUNEUF Group to put its name to a large number of prestigious structures in
France and abroad.
To date, BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF remains an independent, family-owned group with 20
entities and 9 branches deployed across our country with over 1,300 employees.
Its teams of passionate experts work together on complex and ambitious projects
to fulfil its customers' requirements and contribute to all of our everyday
lives through around thirty professions in construction and renovation,
including building footbridges, renovating swing bridges, securing petrochemical
buildings, engineering, and producing stainless steel swimming pools and
theatrical stage machinery.
Contacts:
Groupe ADP VALLOUREC BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF
Press Press Press
Elise Hermant / Héloïse Rothenbühler Charline Delpuget
Claire Gozlan Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50 Tel.: +33 (0)6 73 47 32 47
Tel.: +33 (0)1 heloise.rothenbuhler(at)vallourec.com charline.delpuget(at)baudinchateauneuf.com
43 35 70 70
elise.hermant(at)adp.fr
claire.gozlan(at)adp.fr
Investor relations
Aurélie Cohen
Tel.: +33 (0)1
43 35 71 58
invest(at)adp.fr
pdf version:
http://hugin.info/143606/R/2069236/777272.pdf
