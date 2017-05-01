VALLOUREC : Paris-Orly Airport : new footbridge connecting the South Terminal to the Coeur d'Orly business district

PRESS RELEASE

05 January 2017

Paris-Orly Airport



A new footbridge connecting

the South Terminal to the Coeur d'Orly business district



Designed as a work of art, by spring 2017, a footbridge will link the South

Terminal of Paris-Orly Airport to the Coeur d'Orly business district currently

under development. It will also provide a connection with the airport's future

multimodal station that the Grand Paris metro lines 14 and 18 are due to serve

in 2024. With its futuristic appearance and transparent sides, the structure

boasts a number of features that are quite unusual for a footbridge, including

an 800-tonne metal frame and 200 tonnes of glazing; It will be 270

metres long, 7.5 metres wide and 5.5 metres high.







The footbridge as seen from the esplanade in the Coeur d'Orly business

district © Groupe ADP





Designed by Groupe ADP architects and engineers, in conjunction with the

expertise of French firms VALLOUREC and BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF, the footbridge,

located in an urbanised area, crosses over the access roads and the T7 tram

line. ADP's architects therefore had to incorporate a large number of factors,

such as lightness and transparency, very long spans (five 42-metre spans), good

wind resistance and the possibility of incorporating moving walkways.



The footbridge is part of a vast redevelopment and modernisation programme at

the airport, including the construction of an 80,000 sq.m building connecting

the south and west terminals by 2019, and, eventually, the emergence of the

Coeur d'Orly business district (a service sector real-estate programme for

160,000 sq.m of buildings including three office blocks). It will enable



employees from Askia, the 1(st) Coeur d'Orly office block, and guests

of the neighbouring hotels to walk to the South Terminal in just 5 minutes.

An urban link is therefore being created between the airport and the Coeur

d'Orly service sector district: here the notion of the "airport city" takes on

its full meaning.















Paris-Orly Airport at the heart of Grand Paris



As part of the future development of Grand Paris, the airport, that saw 29.6

million passengers in 2015 and is already served by the T7 tram line, is

scheduled to have a direct link to the centre of the capital by 2024 with the

extension of metro line 14, placing Paris-Orly 15 minutes away from the

Olympiades metro station. The construction of line 18 will also connect the

airport to the Plateau de Saclay.



These two metro lines will significantly improve the public transport service to

and from the airport, 80% of which is currently by road, and will make travel

between work and home easier for the airport's 27,000 employees.







VALLOUREC, French know-how



VALLOUREC is a world leader in premium View of the interior of the footbridge

tubular solutions and has provided 300 under construction ©Groupe ADP - Alain

tonnes of structural tubes for the Leduc

construction of this complicated

architectural structure.



These seamless high-technology tubes

encircle the entire length of the

footbridge, both on the bottom and over

the top. To address its visual appeal,

VALLOUREC paid particular attention to

the surface finish of its tubes.



Most of the tubes were forged on

Vallourec's Aulnoye-Aymeries site-in

the north of France-using the Premium

Forged Pipes(®) patented process (the

only one of its kind in the world),

thereby benefiting from the Group's

renowned industrial know-how.







Moreover, the heat treatment they received gives them exceptional mechanical

properties, combining the resilience and high resistance that this type of

highly demanding structure requires.









The Paris-Orly footbridge, a technical challenge taken up by BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF



Making of the Paris-Orly Airport The unusual design Groupe ADP wanted

footbridge in the BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF made this structure, with no bolted

Group factory workshops in Châteauneuf- joints, a real technical challenge.

sur-Loire (Loiret) ©Eric Dogniez

To fulfil this demanding requirement,

BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF Group produced

parts that were 27 metres long, 5.5

metres tall and 7.45 metres wide, the

largest weighing nearly 100 tonnes,

in their workshops in Châteauneuf sur

Loire (Loiret).



The construction of this footbridge

incarnates the know-how and passion

that drives the BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF

Group teams.













The footbridge in figures:



* The footbridge weighs a total of 1,000 tonnes

* There is 4,300 sq.m of glazing, the equivalent of 22 tennis courts

* 6 moving walkways have been installed for travelling from one end to the

other

* 3 lifts will make it fully accessible, enabling persons with reduced

mobility to use it.

















About Groupe ADP - www.groupeadp.com



Groupe ADP builds, develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de

Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2015, Groupe ADP handled more than

95 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tonnes of freight and mail at

Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 55 million passengers at

airports abroad through its subsidiary ADP Management. Boasting an exceptional

geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its

strategy of adapting and modernising its terminal facilities and upgrading

quality of services; the Group also intends to develop its retail and real

estate businesses. In 2015, Group revenue stood at ?2,916 million and net income

at ?430 million.



Registered office: 291, boulevard Raspail, 75014 Paris. Aéroports de Paris is a

public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of ?296,881,806.

Registered in the Paris Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628 RCS

Paris



About VALLOUREC - www.vallourec.com



A world leader in its markets, Vallourec provides tubular solutions that are the

benchmark reference for the energy sector and for other most challenging

applications from oil and gas wells in extreme environments to next-generation

power plants to bold architectural projects and high-performance mechanical

facilities. True to its pioneering spirit and armed with cutting-edge R&D,

Vallourec is constantly pushing back the frontiers of technology. The Group is

established in around twenty countries, as close as possible to its customers,

and has 20,000 passionate and committed employees who provide much more than

just tubes: they offer increasingly innovative, reliable and competitive

solutions for making any project possible.



Listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120354, Ticker VK) and eligible for

the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD), Vallourec is included in the SBF 120 and

Next 150 indices. In the United States, Vallourec has established a Level 1

sponsored American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme

(ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY). The ratio of

Vallourec ADR to ordinary shares is 5:1.







About BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF Group - www.baudinchateauneuf.com



BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF Group offers its 100 years of passion, technical excellence

and expertise in customised solutions to all those who wish to build lasting,

complex structures. A century of established expertise has enabled BAUDIN

CHATEAUNEUF Group to put its name to a large number of prestigious structures in

France and abroad.



To date, BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF remains an independent, family-owned group with 20

entities and 9 branches deployed across our country with over 1,300 employees.

Its teams of passionate experts work together on complex and ambitious projects

to fulfil its customers' requirements and contribute to all of our everyday

lives through around thirty professions in construction and renovation,

including building footbridges, renovating swing bridges, securing petrochemical

buildings, engineering, and producing stainless steel swimming pools and

theatrical stage machinery.















