Rye Patch Gold Loads Leach Pad at Florida Canyon

Vancouver, British Columbia, January 5, 2017 - Rye Patch Gold Corp. (TSX.V: RPM; OTCQX: RPMGF; FWB: 5TN) (the Company or Rye Patch - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,2697,Company_Presentation/?v=297186) is pleased to announce that within four months of commencement of the Florida Canyon Restart Project in Nevada, Rye Patch has achieved a major milestone of loading oxide material onto the South Heap Leach Pad Expansion.



"The Florida Canyon team has worked to achieve this transformational milestone with great enthusiasm, William C. Howald, Rye Patchs President and CEO, said. The Project was completed in just four months and has placed the Company on the verge of becoming Nevada's next gold producer."



The Florida Canyon Restart Project consisted of three key elements: refurbishing the mining fleet, moving the crusher and building the new leach pad.



The December purchase of an additional Caterpillar 993K loader completes the mining fleet. The fleet now consists of three loaders, eleven 150-ton haul trucks and five 100-ton haul trucks.



Mining commenced from the Jasperoid Hill deposit on November 1, 2016, and oxide material has been stockpiled adjacent to the crusher. With the crusher fully operational as of December 24, 2016, material is now being placed on the lower one-third portion of the phase one cell of the new leach pad. To date, approximately 45,500 tonnes have been placed on the pad.



The crusher expansion and move concluded with the delivery of the lime silo in December, Howald said. With this last piece of equipment, the crusher is now fully operational.



The projected ramp-up to 600,000 tons per month production (545,000 tonnes per month) is on track for April 2017. The first gold pour from the new leach pad is projected to occur in February, ensuring timely delivery in accordance with Company projections.



Howald added, While spot gold prices remain soft, the Company has the benefit of selling 100% of its sales into its hedge contract price of USD $1,276 per ounce, providing stability during the start-up and initial stages of production.



Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, Rye Patchs CEO and President, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.



About Rye Patch Gold Corp.

Rye Patch Gold Corp. is a Nevada based, Tier 1, mining company engaged in the mining and development of quality resource-based gold and silver mines and projects along the established Oreana trend in west central Nevada. Leveraging its strong financial position and cash to acquire the operating Florida Canyon Gold Mine, Rye Patch Gold Corp. now controls a trend-scale platform with operations, replacement assets and exploration upside. The combination of operations and exploration concentrated along a major Nevada gold trend positions Rye Patch as an emerging mid-tier gold producer with tremendous value added potential. For more information, please visit our website at www.ryepatchgold.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to future plans and objectives of the Company, proposed operations of the Company including mine development, funding requirements, future events and conditions and other statements that are not historical facts, all of which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the requirement of the Company to satisfy the conditions for drawdowns in the credit agreement entered into with Macquarie Bank Limited (Credit Facility), the achievement of mine redevelopment plans and production results; the availability of funds; the financial position of Rye Patch; the timing and content of work programs; the results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; the reliability of calculation of mineral resources; the reliability of calculation of precious metal recoveries; the receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.



Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the drawdowns under the Credit Facility and the Florida Canyon mine redevelopment will be completed on the terms and within the time disclosed herein or at all.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





