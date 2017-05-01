       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
CSE: 2017-0101 - Notice Of Declared Dividend - Urbana Corporation (URB, URB.A)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Urbana Corporation has declared a regular dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share, plus a special dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share, for a total of ten cents ($0.10) per share payable on January 31, 2017 to shareholders of record on January 17, 2017.

The Company hereby notifies its shareholders that it will designate the full amount of such dividend as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Urbana will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2017.

Symbol: URB, URB.A

Ex-dividend Date: January 13, 2017

Record Date: January 17, 2017

Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340



More information:
http://www.thecse.com



