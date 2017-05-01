       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Commissioner of Canada Elections Enters into Compliance Agreement with Shell Canada Limited

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- The Commissioner of Canada Elections has entered into a compliance agreement with Shell Canada Limited for failing to provide employees of the Shell Albian Sands, who were qualified as electors, the time off work necessary to enable them to have three consecutive hours for the purpose of casting a ballot on polling day.

The full text of the compliance agreement is available on the Commissioner of Canada Elections' Web site at: .

Compliance agreements are voluntary and outline the terms and conditions that the Commissioner considers necessary to ensure compliance with the Canada Elections Act. These agreements may include a statement by the individual or organization ("contracting party") admitting responsibility for the act or omission constituting the offence. The admission of responsibility does not constitute a criminal conviction by a court of law and does not create a criminal record for the contracting party. More information about compliance agreements can be found at sections 517 to 521 of the Canada Elections Act.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act and the federal Referendum Act.

http://https://www.cef-cce.gc.ca



Date: 01/05/2017 - 15:34
