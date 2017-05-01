VuPoint Solutions Brings Convenience and Safety to Your Doorstep with High-Performance, User-Friendly Smart Home Security Line

Single App Controls Garage, Porch and Doorbell Cameras, Enabling Full Coverage of Home Exterior Periphery; Smart Socket Power System Makes Installation a Snap

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Today, , a leader in portable imaging and electronic products, introduced its most advanced Internet of Things (IoT) security line, . The preliminary system components consist of a Garage Camera with Controller and Porch Camera -- both powered by VuPoint's Smart Socket technology that eliminates the need for auxiliary electrical and makes installation a snap -- and a sleekly designed Doorbell Camera. Each can be controlled using the VuPoint Home app, available for iPhone and Android.

Personal and family security remains a key driver in smart home adoption for the majority of consumers. According a recent of IoT products by GSMA, 80% of those surveyed said they are interested in owning connected security systems. And Matt Hatton from Machina Research cites that security is the one application that has been proven people will pay for. VuPoint Home Solutions addresses this need with devices that are high performance and user friendly.

"Home security is no longer a luxury for those who live in gated communities or upscale neighborhoods -- it's a need for everyone, whether you own or rent your home," said Sarah Lui, senior product specialist, VuPoint Solutions. "We are excited to bring consumers a line of smart devices that are designed to work together to both guard against unwanted or suspicious people approaching their home, and as a handy way to see what's going on around their home, whether they have a delivery or want to remotely open the door for a visitor."

Initial components of the new system include the following:

: This durable yet elegantly designed Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled device enables 24/7 monitoring of a 180-degree area -- currently the widest available range. The fully weatherproof, live streaming camera supports two-way communications, enabling a homeowner or renter to remotely speak to a visitor -- say a courier -- via a voice-sensitive microphone and over a high-quality speaker, ensuring every word delivered is loud and clear. Using the smartphone app, the homeowner can remotely open and close the garage door -- to enable a package to be delivered, for example -- and choose settings that include motion-sensor sensitivity, dawn-to-dusk light control, and more. A 100 db siren alarm can be activated remotely if a suspicious person is within view, and streaming video can be captured to view immediately or stored for future reference. With VuPoint's Smart Socket technology, the device plugs into any standard DC-powered light bulb socket, or can be wired, based on a user's preference. The suggested retail price is $229.99.

: The elegantly-designed, all-weather Porch Camera is also powered by smart socket technology and is adaptable to porch and flood lamps and any light bulb socket. The motion sensor features are similar to those offered with the Garage Camera and Controller, but can set and controlled independently of that device. Since it uses the light bulb socket current, there's no need for extra batteries or hardwiring. The suggested retail price is $199.99.

Sleek and slender, the Wi-Fi enabled Doorbell Camera comes in platinum black and sand silver to complement any exterior décor. Key features include 24/7 monitoring with its wide-angle 160 degrees lens, night vision, a highly sensitive microphone and audio speaker, and of course, the doorbell itself. The 100 db siren alarm can be activated remotely if suspicious activity is detected. Visual analytics and event recording are available with the app subscription. Requirements include a 12~36VAC to connect to the inside door chime system. The suggested retail price is $149.99.

This free app delivers works with all VuPoint Home Solutions devices. It enables the viewing of live streams over any Wi-Fi connection, and allows a homeowner to control settings and functions of each system device. Customers with a subscription-based account (available for a low monthly service fee) can access continuous recorded video footage and analytics about any and all motion that occurs in within the camera view. Two-way talk capabilities make it easy for users to speak in real-time with whoever is at the door or garage. The intuitive interface makes controlling each device incredibly simple.

All three VuPoint Home Solutions devices and the new app will be available in Q1 2017 at leading retailers including Lowe's stores, , Home Shopping Network (HSN). Additional components, including an indoor camera, are expected to be announced later in the year.

VuPoint Solutions enriches human experiences with innovative products and services that are designed with an eye on creativity, are practical and have a strong technical foundation. For more than 14 years, VuPoint Solutions has supplied retailers with a wide range of superior imaging and home automation products. Its latest line, VuPoint Home Solutions, delivers convenience and safety for the smart, connected home, with its high performing, DIY image-based products for the garage, porch and doorbell -- all which can be controlled by a single smartphone app. For more information, visit .

