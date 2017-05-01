       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Restated Reinvested Distribution Amounts

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- (TSX: EUR)(TSX: FHM)(TSX: FHQ)

FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") announces restated reinvested distribution amounts, for the period ending December 31, 2016, for First Trust AlphaDEX European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), First Trust AlphaDEX U.S. Materials Sector Index ETF and First Trust AlphaDEX U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF (the "ETFs"), which are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. On December 19, 2016 reinvested distribution amounts were announced for the ETFs for the period ending December 31, 2016. The reinvested distribution amounts for the ETFs have changed from the initial amount, as indicated below. Reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and other income or special distributions received by the ETFs over and above cash distributions paid out during the year and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure the ETFs are not liable for ordinary income tax.

Details of the per unit adjustment of the reinvested distribution amounts are shown below:

