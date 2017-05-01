iJET International Hires Retired FBI Assistant Director in Charge, Janice K. Fedarcyk to Lead Global Programs

Integrated Risk Management Leader Adds Recognized Authority on Global Security, Further Strengthens National Security, Cybersecurity and Facilities Risk Management Capabilities

(firmenpresse) - ANNAPOLIS, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- (iJET) welcomes Janice K. Fedarcyk, a recognized authority on global security, to its executive management team as Vice President Global Programs. iJET clients will benefit from Ms. Fedarcyk's extensive counterterrorism and counterintelligence experience, as well as her expertise in facilities risk management, national security and cybersecurity from both the public and private sectors.

In her new role at iJET, Ms. Fedarcyk will manage and grow the company's engagements helping global enterprises develop, sustain and mature their 24x7 integrated risk management (IRM) programs covering all their people, operating locations, supply chain and information assets. Ms. Fedarcyk will manage service delivery across offices in Annapolis, London, Cape Town, New Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo along with a global network of consultants. In this role, Ms. Fedarcyk will report to Mark Donohue, Senior Vice President for Client Success who has global responsibility for all client touch points for iJET's over 700+ multinational clients.

"Ms. Fedarcyk has a deep understanding of the unique operating challenges faced by multinational organizations and will grow our global programs team and ensure we continue to deliver sophisticated and comprehensive programs," says Mr. Donohue. "iJET and our clients are very fortunate to have someone of Ms. Fedarcyk's caliber and unique experience."

Ms. Fedarcyk retired from the FBI after 25 years of service, culminating her career as the Assistant Director in Charge (ADIC) of the FBI's New York Office, the largest and most prestigious FBI field office. She was the first woman to hold this position and the highest ranking female within the FBI at the time. Under her leadership, Ms. Fedarcyk led a team of over 2,000 personnel focused on counterterrorism and counterintelligence threats; insider trading on Wall Street; Somali piracy; and accelerated the growth of the Cyber Program to confront malicious hacking and sophisticated intrusions. Ms. Fedarcyk also served as the Office of Domestic National Intelligence (ODNI) Domestic National Intelligence Representative for the New York region.

"I'm excited to bring my substantive FBI and private industry consulting experience to the iJET team and will work to empower our clients to more quickly identify emerging threats and employ mitigation strategies through holistic and mature risk management programs," says Ms. Fedarcyk. "At the end of the day, it's about being prepared to protect your people, interests, information and facilities."

Drawing on her domestic and international operational experience, Ms. Fedarcyk established her own consultancy in 2012 to help global organizations understand and mitigate internal and external threats confronting their industry including terrorism, cyber-related issues, insider threats, workplace violence, active shooter and other risk areas.

Ms. Fedarcyk is a recipient of the prestigious U.S. Government Presidential Rank Award; the Frederick D. Suydam Award for excellence in law enforcement; and the Respect for Law Alliance Federal Law Enforcement Leader Award as well as having been named by the Philadelphia Business Journal as a Woman of Distinction.

iJET International (iJET) provides intelligence-driven, integrated risk management solutions that enable multinational organizations to operate globally with confidence. iJET's end-to-end, tailored solutions integrate world-class operational threat intelligence, innovative technology, and response services to help organizations avoid threats, mitigate risk and protect their people, operating locations, and reputation. Founded in 1999, iJET is a privately held company headquartered in Annapolis, MD, U.S. with offices in London, Singapore and Cape Town. For more information, please visit .

