Popular Toy Foods Set By Mommy Please Will Extend Holiday Discount For Customers

Mommy Please announced that the discount on their top selling play foods set will be extended into the new year.
(firmenpresse) - A new year has just begun, and Mommy Please has decided to help parents celebrate by extending the current discounted price on their best-selling 125 piece [toy foods](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1vWVwMX3Hh497HCuYetaw9fqdpJydtLS6jbulZL-l0Gk/pub?start=false&loop=false&delayms=3000&slide=id.p) set. The Mommy Please plastic toy foods is currently the top selling play food set on Amazon.com. The set contains a large variety of foods, including apples, ice cream, chicken, broccoli, bananas, corn, chips, milk, French fries, hot dogs, hamburgers, grapes, watermelon, asparagus, juice and much more. The food is brightly colored and made of toxin-free, BPA-Free plastic, which is safe for children ages three and up.
Mommy Please company spokesperson Elise Murphy was interviewed about their price reductions and said "during the past year, we have had an incredible response to our play food set, and a very loyal customer base. Our product is made for children, and loved and enjoyed by children. We want to help families by keeping the price of our toy foods lower, and making the product more affordable for everyone."
A Verified Purchaser on Amazon wrote a glowing, five-star review, "I bought this for a group of three little sisters. I wanted to make sure to purchase something that would allow them to be creative, imaginative and of course, to share with each other. They absolutely loved this play set. They have been playing restaurant, kitchen and catering. The pieces are nicely made and have been holding up well between all the playing. I am thinking of purchasing more for other kids that I know would have a great time playing with these. I definitely recommend!" Another verified customer wrote, "Purchased as a Christmas present for my 2 1/2 old granddaughter. She loves to [pretend](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC) she is cooking and this set just adds to her fun." Customers on Amazon.com love the Mommy Please plastic play food set. The average review is 4.7 out of 5 stars, with 97% of customers rating that they liked the play food.
The Mommy Please toy foods is sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The sale price of $23.97 will continue for a limited time. Shipping is free on all orders over $49, or on any order in an Amazon Prime account.
About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."
