Dr. Neuhaus and Fröschl certified According to ISO 27001

TÜV SÜD Awards Sagemcom Dr. Neuhaus and Sagemcom Fröschl for Standardized Information and Security Management

(PresseBox) - Sagemcom Dr. Neuhaus and Sagemcom Fröschl, the leading system supplier for energy network operators in Europe, have successfully completed the ISO 27001 certification. TÜV SÜD Management Service GmbH has issued the ISO / IEC 27001 certificate on 22.12.2016 to Dr. Neuhaus and Fröschl. As a result, Germany's leading smart metering solution providers have introduced the internationally recognized information security management system (ISMS) according to ISO / IEC 27001 across all locations. Sagemcom Dr. Neuhaus and Sagemcom Fröschl use best practices for their security and risk management. The certification underscores the high importance that the companies attach to the information security and protection of their IT systems.

ISO 27001 is the internationally leading standard for information security management systems. It applies to private and public enterprises as well as non-profit organizations and defines the requirements for the introduction, implementation, monitoring and improvement of an information security management system (ISMS).

Security plays an essential role in Germany and Europe in the design and architecture of a smart metering infrastructure. Energy supply is classified as a critical infrastructure and customers do want to see their data best protected.

"We have deliberately subjected this complex process to ensure that our customers' business data and ITC infrastructures are protected by our tried and tested measures for security and risk control," said Andre Karnatz, Director of Administration and IT at Sagemcom Dr. Neuhaus and Sagemcom Fröschl. In addition, the certificate confirms that the technical and organizational requirements of the IT basic protection methodology have been successfully implemented. "With the certification, we can ensure a high level of information security and will continue to evaluate and measurably improve it in the future", explains Gunnar Grube, Information Security Officer at Sagemcom Dr. Neuhaus and Sagemcom Fröschl.



The fact that Dr. Neuhaus and Fröschl are effectively implementing the information security management system in accordance with ISO / IEC 27001 is now confirmed by TÜV SÜD.

The company Sagemcom Dr. Neuhaus stands for innovation and quality in industry communication and is pioneer in the area of M2M data communication. Since more then 30 years the company develops and produces modem, gateways and routers for the secure and reliable data communication. We offer single products but also comprehensive solutions for different applications. Sagemcom Dr. Neuhaus is one of the leading Smart Metering solution provider in Germany and Europe.

About Sagemcom

A French high-tech group of international dimensions, Sagemcom operates on the broadband (digital home, set-top boxes, Internet gateways, telephony and multimedia terminals), smart city (smart meter, smart grid, smart site, smart infra, smart services) and Internet of Things (founding member of LoRa Alliance) markets.

With a revenue of 1.5 billion euros, Sagemcom employs 4,000 people on five continents. Sagemcom aims to stay a world leader in communicating terminals with high added value.

About Sagemcom Fröschl GmbH

Since the foundation in 1994 Fröschl is an internationally operating software company, specialised in meter data collection and management. We are the competence center for MDM software in the global positioned Sagemcom group since the acquisition by the Dr. Neuhaus GmbH at the end of 2012. Our products have been used by energy suppliers for more than 20 years and have proven to be satisfactory there. Fröschl provides complete solutions from one source even for future requirements. All programs are developed in-house by highly-qualified staff. As our customers confidence is very important for us, we set great value upon quality assurance.





