Wearsafe Labs Announces Three Category-Changing Innovations to Wearable Device at CES 2017

(firmenpresse) - HARTFORD, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- , creators of the Wearsafe peer-to-peer safety platform, announced today major innovations to the company's much-lauded wearable personal safety service; launched in 2016. When activated, the Wearsafe service sends precise GPS location and a live audio stream to pre-selected contacts, enabling timely assessment and response efforts in any emergency situation.

Company co-founder Dave Benoit, who will speak at , announces the following:

In 2017, the Wearsafe App for Apple Watch will be available for download. The Apple Watch is the company's initial third-party integration. Currently, users activate Wearsafe with the Wearsafe Tag, but this announcement points towards the company's goal of integrating its Peer-to-Peer Safety technology into other wearables.

Through its smartphone app Wearsafe has always provided users real time GPS, on scene streaming audio and a group chat to coordinate a response. With the launch of Wearsafe.help all of that same functionality and real time information is available to users via the web. This allows alerts to be shared quickly with first responders and others who can best help the person in need.

. Wearsafe's wearable personal safety device is now available to companies wishing to enhance the safety and security of their workforce. A market leader in personal safety, Wearsafe enables any enterprise to protect its employees both in the workplace or in the field through its proprietary peer-to-peer security system. The service has already been embraced in the Retail, Realty, Education, and Healthcare sectors.

Highly recommended by law enforcement officers and security experts, Wearsafe is described as a "modern-day panic button" for situations where time spent unlocking and dialing a phone would delay assistance. The Wearsafe platform will be demonstrated at the .

According to Wearsafe co-founder Benoit, "Our alerts have always contained streaming audio, GPS location, and a group chat. Now multiple ways to activate our service, paired with multiple ways to receive our alerts, help us to better integrate into our user's lifestyle. These enhancements increase the power of the Wearsafe platform, making us the most sophisticated Peer-to-Peer Safety Solution available."

is a leading developer of advanced wearable safety products designed to revolutionize the way you live your life. Wearsafe's products marry cutting edge technology with individual and institutional demand for personal safety. The company's vision is to change the perception of safety and security products, from solely protecting locations and property, to protecting individuals, wherever they may be. For more info, please contact .





More information:

http://wearsafe.com/



PressRelease by

Wearsafe

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/05/2017 - 17:00

Language: English

News-ID 516077

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wearsafe

Stadt: HARTFORD, CT





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease