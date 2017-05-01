       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Masergy Announces 2nd Annual STEM College Scholarship Fund

Company to Award $5,000 Scholarship to Student Pursuing a STEM Education

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- ., a global leader in , today announced its second annual . As a technology innovator, Masergy continually supports the next generation of technology leaders through its scholarship award given to an undergraduate or graduate student who demonstrates excellence in their area of study.

"We are proud to support higher-education within these important fields of study, which will undoubtedly contribute important innovations to society," said Chris MacFarland, CEO, Masergy. "The STEM Scholarship Fund represents Masergy's commitment to lessen the financial burden for those students interested in pursuing science and technology."

Any student attending a 4-year accredited university with a major in a STEM field may apply for Masergy's scholarship. Students must submit their official academic (high school or college) transcript and a 500-word essay answering the following question: What actions will you take to evolve the sectors of technology and science once you graduate? Submissions are judged based on originality, creativity and quality of writing.

In its second year, Masergy's scholarship has already made a positive contribution. "I've been dreaming of being an engineer since I was a child!" said last year's winner, University of Washington student April Opsvig. "This scholarship grant from Masergy will help me achieve my goal."

Students interested in applying for the 2017 Masergy STEM Scholarship Program can access the registration : . The submission deadline is August 15, 2017 and the winner will be announced in September 2017.

Masergy owns and operates the largest independent Software Defined Platform in the world, delivering hybrid networking, managed security and cloud communication solutions to global enterprises. Our patented technology, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience are why a growing number of leading organizations rely on Masergy to deliver performance beyond expectations. Learn more about and follow us on our blog , Twitter (at)Masergy, and .

Betsey Rogers


Public Relations
BridgeView Marketing
603-886-7087



Date: 01/05/2017
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Masergy Communications
Stadt: DALLAS, TX


