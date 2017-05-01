BlackBerry and Giuliani Partners Join Forces to Combat Cyber Threats

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- International CES 2017 - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY)(TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry Secure has been selected by Giuliani Partners as the underlying software platform to support the firm's cybersecurity consulting services for government and enterprise customers. Under the partnership, Giuliani Partners will take advantage of BlackBerry's leadership in secure mobile communications technology to assess infrastructures, identify potential cyber security vulnerabilities, address gaps and secure endpoints with the goal of offering another channel to bring customers to a new standard of security. This partnership provides an opportunity for BlackBerry to further expand its channels of distribution as the company moves aggressively into the security software business.

As networks, devices and workflows become increasingly connected, executives and board members are demanding the most secure solutions to keep their information, infrastructure and employees protected. According to a recent BlackBerry study, nearly 90 percent of IT executives worry about potential hacks and 50 percent of these executives predict they will experience more security breaches through mobile devices.

"Businesses must be able to confidentially and reliably transmit sensitive data between endpoints to keep people, information and goods safe," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BlackBerry. "We are pleased to be working closely with Giuliani Partners to offer BlackBerry Secure products and services to new customers in the fight against cybersecurity threats."

The team at Giuliani Partners has extensive experience in advising an exclusive group of organizations in diverse areas related to leadership, management, market expansion, cybersecurity, safety and crisis management.

"Giuliani Partners' deep experience in crime reduction, security and anti-terrorism consulting, real time threat identification, investigations and physical and cyber security, combined with BlackBerry's industry leadership and ongoing product innovation will enable corporations to set a new standard for being cyber secure," said Rudy Giuliani, Chairman and CEO of Giuliani Partners.

This new venture with Giuliani Partners signifies BlackBerry's continued momentum as a leading innovator in security software and services. BlackBerry is the only Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) vendor to receive Full Operational Capability (FOC) for US DoD.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is a mobile-native security software and services company dedicated to securing people, devices, processes and systems for today's enterprise. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BBRY" on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit .

About Giuliani Partners

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani founded Giuliani Partners LLC, a strategic management consulting firm. For 16 years, Giuliani Partners has been dedicated to helping leaders in the public and private sectors solve critical strategic issues, accelerate growth, and enhance the reputation and brand of their organizations. Giuliani Partners has focused on implementing best practices with law enforcement around the world, threat assessments, counter terrorism, crisis management and emergency planning. In providing these services, Giuliani Partners is guided by several bedrock principles: Integrity, Optimism, Courage, Preparedness, Communication, and Accountability. These values inform decisions and advice and are widely associated with Mayor Giuliani and his senior executives.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

The survey referenced above was commissioned by BlackBerry and conducted by Vanson Bourne in 2016. Researchers polled 1,000 global IT decision makers to identify pain points in mobile security throughout the enterprise.

