For the Lactose Intolerant - Delicious, Creamy, Milk Chocolate

Sweet, mouth-watering milk chocolates for the lactose intolerant chocoholic are ready to go on your display shelves in time for the holiday season.

(firmenpresse) - The holiday season is fast approaching and with it, a huge increase in the sales of chocolates. After all, what better way to pamper yourself and your loved ones than with some decadent, creamy chocolate.



Unfortunately, until now, one market segment was well and truly out of the reach of chocolate suppliers and retailers across the nation  the lactose intolerant and other sufferers of food allergies.



Lactose Intolerance 101



In simple terms, people suffering from lactose intolerance are unable to digest the natural sugar (lactose) found in milk based products. As with many food intolerances, different people react differently to the presence of lactose in their food. Some may break out in a rash, others have difficulty in breathing, some feel bloated whilst others may suffer severe stomach pains and even diarrhoea.



Just to complicate matters even more, the amount of lactose needed to cause an adverse reaction also varies from person to person. This used to make it difficult for retailers to stock a range of chocolates designed to cater for all lactose intolerant chocoholics. And since many chocolate products, even bitter chocolate, contain some milk products  people with lactose intolerance issues had to be very, very careful about the chocolate they ate.



However, some chocolate manufacturers have successfully addressed this issue and come up with products that are safe for those who suffer from lactose intolerance.



As chocolate suppliers with an interest in catering to the niche markets, we were pleased to add lactose free Balance chocolate bars to our range. Health conscious retailers can choose from rice chocolate with crispies, plain rice chocolate or rice chocolate with strawberry. And as an added bonus, these delicious chocolates are also gluten free!



Hundreds of Chocolates for Food Allergies and More Under One Roof



Here at hf Chocolates, one of the UKs premium chocolate suppliers, we are well aware of the problems that people with food allergies or diabetes face when looking for something sweet to nibble on. Thats why we do our very best to provide a range of chocolates and sweets for people who suffer from a wide range of food allergies and intolerances.





From simple chocolate bars, to exotic, fruit filled, tropical delights, chocolates for Christmas, Easter and other occasions, liqueurs, chocolate coins, boxes of chocolates, novelty chocolates  whatever your customers are looking for, whatever their food intolerance, youre sure to find something for everybody from amongst out huge range of treats.



Wheat and Gluten Free Chocolates



For example, our Schokolat Chocolate teapot is wheat and gluten free. Customers who suffer from wheat or gluten allergies dont need to feel left out  you can market this to them with the instruction to just add some hot milk to enjoy a carefree mug of hot chocolate as the teapot slowly dissolves into the drink.



Sugar Free or No Added Sugar



Diabetics and those looking to reduce their sugar consumption are equally catered for in our portfolio of confectionery. We carry a large range of sugar free treats and sweet products with reduced sugar levels. These include Leone sugar free gummy pastilles for the kids (or adults who feel like kids), Koska sugar free Turkish Delight, and Pure chocolate berry cream truffles with no added sugar.



The role of chocolate suppliers is to find a way to help retailers stock those products that can suit any need that their customers have. We have made sure that those who endure food sensitivities are not left without treats that will give them pleasure not pain.





http://www.hfchocolates.co.uk/chocolatesuppliers



Angelina Moufftard works for hf Chocolates, established chocolate suppliers with decades of experience supplying sweets and high-end chocolates to retailers across the UK. Working with the most dedicated suppliers from France, Spain, Germany, Holland, Belgium, the USA and the UK, hf Chocolates' great tasting and beautifully packaged products add panache to any sweet display.

