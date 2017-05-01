Panorama Petroleum Inc.: Management Update

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Panorama Petroleum Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PPA) is pleased to announce that all directors proposed by management in its Information Circular have been elected by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on December 22, 2016.

The Board of Directors have appointed Mr. David Greenway as the new President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Greenway has vast experience in the resource sector and with public markets. The Company will be actively evaluating international oil and gas properties under his leadership.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility or the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information provided in this news release contains forward-looking statements that by their nature are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that actual results may vary considerably from those forecasted.

Contacts:

Panorama Petroleum Inc.

Lutfur Rahman Khan

Chairman

(604) 684-2401

(604) 684-2407 (FAX)

PressRelease by

Panorama Petroleum Inc.

Panorama Petroleum Inc.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





