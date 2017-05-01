Sika AG: APPEAL BY SCHENKER-WINKLER HOLDING AG RECEIVED

In its judgment of October 27, 2016, the Cantonal Court of Zug denied all

requests of Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH). The Court held that the

restriction of SWH's voting rights at the Annual General Meeting 2015 pursuant

to the share transfer restriction ("Vinkulierung", art. 4 of Sika's articles of

association) was legal.



Today Sika received the appeal filed by SWH against the judgment of the Cantonal

Court. The Superior Court of Zug will decide on the appeal.



CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik(at)ch.sika.com



SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development

and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping,

reinforcing and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika

has subsidiaries in 97 countries around the world and manufactures in over 170

factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.49

billion in 2015.



