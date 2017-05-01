Dassault Aviation: Order intake, deliveries and backlog in units as of December 31st, 2016

DASSAULT AVIATION Group

Order intake, deliveries and backlog in units as of December 31(st), 2016

(figures not reviewed by the auditors)



Order intake in units

36 Rafale Export were ordered in 2016 following the execution and the coming

into force of the contract with India, compared to 48 ordered in 2015 (Egypt 24

and Qatar 24). This new order demonstrates once again the Rafale's performances.



33 Falcon were ordered in 2016 and 12 Falcon 5X were cancelled, compared to 45

Falcon ordered and 20 Falcon Netjets cancelled in 2015. The weakness of the

order intake reflects a difficult business jets market.





Deliveries in units

9 Rafale (6 to France and 3 to Egypt) were delivered in 2016, compliant with our

forecast, compared to 8 Rafale (5 to France and 3 to Egypt) in 2015.



Furthermore, we delivered to France, in 2016, 2 Navy Rafale retrofitted to the

F3 standard.



49 new Falcon were delivered in 2016, in line with our forecast of 50 Falcon

deliveries, compared to 55 delivered in 2015.





Backlog in units

As of December 31(st), 2016, the consolidated backlog includes 110 Rafale (32

France and 78 Export) and 63 Falcon, compared to 83 Rafale (38 France and 45

Export) and 91 Falcon as of December 31(st), 2015.



Next financial information

DASSAULT AVIATION Group will release on February 27(th), 2017 its 2016 sales and

on March 8(th), 2017 its full year annual results as well as its deliveries

guidance for 2017.



Contacts:



Stéphane Fort

Corporate Communication

Tel.: + 33 (0)1 47 11 86 90



Armelle Gary

Financial Communication

Tel.: + 33 (0)1 47 11 84 24



For further information, please go to: www.dassault-aviation.com





Order intake, deliveries and backlog in units as of December 31st, 201:



http://hugin.info/143388/R/2069256/777284.pdf







