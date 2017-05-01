Quture Selected One of 50 Most Promising Healthcare Solution Providers 2016

Quture's Product to Become New Universal Platform for Optimal Performance and Outcomes to Transform Payment & Delivery Systems

(firmenpresse) - DAYTONA BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Quture International, Inc. (OTC PINK: QUTR), the proven and experienced clinical performance and outcome analytics and solutions company in American healthcare, now with global capability, today announced the significance of being recognized as one of among the top 50 healthcare solution providers of 2016 by CIO Review. For further information on this distinction, see Quture's Facebook post at: .

Quture's Health Data Science Technology crosses the boundaries of all customer segments on the QualOptima Informatics Platform and even within the provider segment to unify health and healthcare analytics in the market of at least $24 billion in 2016, estimated to increase to $55 billion by 2021. Quture's steady progression in 2016 included transformation of QualOptima's medical errors prevention incorporating the Human Factors Analysis & Classification System (HFACS). The exponential improvement in QualOptima's Causation Analysis, Classification and Interventions System will transform quality and risk management (including adverse event investigation and medical error interventions).

These dramatic advances and completion of the personalized and precision health technologies and intellectual property of Quture are recognized by CIO Review. Quture was notified that based on an analysis of over 800 companies providing solutions for the healthcare industry by CIO Review's editorial research team, Quture was selected based on merit to be part of this annual Healthcare Technology edition. "It's a great honor to select Quture as one of the 50 Most Promising Healthcare Solution Providers 2016," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIO Review. "Quture's QualOptima Connectivity & Analytics System empowers data-driven decisions to improve health and healthcare while reducing costs."

Quture has carved its niche through vast experience in reviewing the clinical performance and outcomes of hundreds of healthcare organizations, by thousands of physicians, for hundreds of thousands of patients. Its QualOptima informatics platform embeds the technology Quture invented and engineered to empower providers, payers and patients ("P3") for data-driven decisions ("D3") to achieve optimal wellness and health care. Quture's P3D3© PaaS informatics platform is the complete solution to transform the fundamental payment, delivery (medical), quality, analytics, health and scientific models that are the basis of health care. By anticipating value-driven outcomes for payment, Quture has become the most promising informatics system for value-based, optimal clinical, operational and financial outcomes.

"Our long-term product development strategies have come to fruition and now recognition as a top 50 healthcare solution provider," said Landon Feazell, Quture's Chairman & CEO. "We continue to believe, now more than ever, that our QualOptima informatics platform is the free-enterprise solution to the health and health care crises in America. We will be marketing and selling into another 2-3 years of uncertainty, perhaps chaos, emerging from what has been eight-plus years of wrangling over insurance coverage, access to health care, cost and quality at the federal and state levels. Quture is strategically positioned in each customer segment for the essential financial and market drivers across this spectrum of urgent needs."

The Company's strategies focusing on people for wellness and as patients for disease interception or management will become clear in 2017. Quture's P3D3© PaaS informatics platform is the complete solution to the challenges facing health and health care, both nationally and globally. Quture's technology and informatics systems provide solutions cross the boundaries of traditional customer segments, our P3, who will find themselves more isolated in the healthcare ecosystem uncertainty and urgently needing our D3 complete solution.

Quture's health care provider and insurer customers will come from those committed to urgent solutions that will determine their future to thrive from value-driven outcomes. Our pharma, medical device and mobile apps, as well as omics customers will be committed to digital and precision health. People, whether patients or seeking optimal health and wellness, will seek to be empowered in those endeavors. Quture further intends and has undertaken new expertise to file our financial information.

Feazell concluded: "I believe that positioning our Company and product forecast a most favorable 2017 for Quture. We intend to complete negotiations begun last year that will confirm this forecast in our most immediate areas of focus. And we also look forward to reporting our financials with expertise retained and working with us. With our health, quality of life and, in fact the American economy at stake, Quture has demonstrated the same commitments as our customers as we now look forward to 2017."

Published from Fremont, California, CIO Review is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including CIO Review editorial board finalized the "50 Most Promising Healthcare Solution Providers 2016" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: .

Quture International (OTC PINK: QUTR) is the proven and experienced clinical performance and outcome analytics and solutions company in American healthcare. Quture's first-to-market clinical intelligence software is the complete solution for healthcare providers, payers, employers, and insurance companies seeking to achieve optimal clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Q's QualOptima Connectivity & Analytics System empowers value-driven, patient-centered, personalized care focused on real-time and predictive patient management and patient safety, with optimal quality demonstrated by outcomes correlated with resource use, revenue and cost. As an Application Partner of InterSystems Corporation, Quture's software operates on their HealthShare strategic technology platform to capture, integrate, aggregate, and analyze data transformed to knowledge in its innovative second-generation database. Quture's core competence and value proposition lies in its embedded evidence-based metrics, clinical content and analytic algorithms developed from over 35 years of measuring performance in hundreds of hospitals, physician organizations and HMO's.

As the free enterprise solution to improving health and healthcare while reducing costs, Quture is positioned through its disruptive technology to become the foremost global provider of value-based clinical intelligence and knowledge solutions. Q is a Nevada corporation based in Daytona Beach, Florida, and trades on the OTC exchange under the symbol "QUTR."

This release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning our business and possible or assumed future results of operations. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons including: our ability to continue as a going concern, adverse economic changes affecting markets we serve; competition in our markets and industry segments; our timing and the profitability of entering new markets; greater than expected costs, customer acceptance of our products or difficulties related to our integration of the businesses we may acquire; and other risks and uncertainties as may be detailed from time to time in our public announcements and SEC filings. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and our future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements may not meet these expectations. We do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by law. There is no assurance that a definitive agreement will be completed.

For Further Information:



Quture International

See Landon's Notes at

Connect with Us:

Facebook: & Twitter: QutureInt

Contact:

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/05/2017 - 19:06

Language: English

News-ID 516099

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Quture International, Inc.

Stadt: DAYTONA BEACH, FL





Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease