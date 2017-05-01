       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Internet


REMINDER/Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Annual Shareholders' Meetings for 2016 and Release Date of Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2017 and Its Related Conference Call

ID: 516100
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) will hold their Annual Shareholders' Meetings on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. (EST) at the Centre Mount-Royal in Montreal (2200 Mansfield Street). During this time, both companies' financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, ended November 30, 2016, will also be disclosed. A live webcast of the Annual Shareholders' Meetings will be available on the Cogeco website at .

A conference call for financial analysts will be held just prior to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. (EST) to discuss the companies' financial and operating results. Media representatives may attend as listeners only. A live audio webcast of the call with financial analysts will be available on the Cogeco website at .

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Canada/USA Access Number: 1-800-347-6311

International Access Number: +1-438-968-3557

Confirmation Code: 3838378

Both Cogeco Inc.'s and Cogeco Communications Inc.'s annual reports and press releases summarizing fiscal year 2016 highlights are available on SEDAR.

Contacts:
Source:
Patrice Ouimet
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.
514-764-4700

Information:
Rene Guimond
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications
Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.
514-764-4700



More information:
http://www.cogeco.ca/



Keywords (optional):

cogeco-inc-and-cogeco-communications-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/05/2017 - 19:31
Language: English
News-ID 516100
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.
Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 77

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Internet




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.242
Registriert Heute: 25
Registriert Gestern: 26
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 225


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z