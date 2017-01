Loans Secured for Ultra-luxury Manhattan Towers

JLL secures $660 million in financing for the American Copper Buildings

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Ultra-luxury multifamily assets in Manhattan remain in high demand, leading to strong interest from the lending community. On behalf of JDS Development Group, (NYSE: JLL) experts announced the firm secured $660 million in financing for the American Copper Buildings at 626 First Avenue in Manhattan. AIG provided a $500 million senior loan while Apollo Global Management and SL Green provided a $160 million mezzanine loan. The financing is interest-only and carries a three-year term.

Managing Director , Executive Vice President and Senior Vice President Mark Fisher led the JLL team on the transaction. Matt Phillips and Gregory Gleicher led the JDS team.

"This deal is representative of the appetite investors have for product that fulfils the huge demand for high-quality multifamily assets in Manhattan," said Appel. "Due to the building's 421-a tax abatement designation, the owners were able to build the towers in what would otherwise have been a prohibitive funding environment. There is really no comparable product in the city, which made this a highly sought-after lending opportunity."

Located along the waterfront of the East River, the East and West towers are 41 and 48 stories, respectively. The ShoP Architects-designed, copper-clad towers are connected by Manhattan's first sky bridge in 80 years and include 601 market rate units and 160 affordable units. The buildings also include 13,441 square feet of ground floor retail space.

Amenities include a rooftop infinity pool on the East tower along with a resident bar and lounge with views of the Manhattan skyline. Both buildings will also have access to a 24-hour concierge, a secure 294-spot parking garage and a two-story, state-of-the-art fitness center. Units will include custom finishes such as stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom wood cabinetry, built-in speakers, hardwood floors, urban mud rooms, and washers and dryers.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients -- whether a sale, financing, repositioning, advisory or recapitalization execution. In 2015 alone, JLL Capital Markets completed $140 billion in investment sale and debt and equity transactions globally. The firm's Capital Markets team comprises more than 2,000 specialists, operating all over the globe.

For more news, please visit an online and mobile app news source providing real-time commercial real estate news to asset buyers and sellers around the world.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page.

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a professional services and investment management firm offering specialized real estate services to clients seeking increased value by owning, occupying and investing in real estate. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with, as of December 31, 2015, revenue of $6.0 billion and fee revenue of $5.2 billion, more than 280 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 70,000. On behalf of its clients, the company provides management and real estate outsourcing services for a property portfolio of 4.0 billion square feet, or 372 million square meters, and completed $138 billion in sales, acquisitions and finance transactions in 2015. As of September 30, 2016, its investment management business, LaSalle Investment Management, has $59.7 billion of real estate assets under management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit .

