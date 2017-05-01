       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Personal Finance


Canadian World Fund: Investment Update - Unaudited

ID: 516103
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Canadian World Fund Limited (TSX: CWF) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2016 was $7.76, resulting in a one-year NAV return of 3.1%. This compares with the 2.5% return of the benchmark Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World Index, in Canadian dollar terms, for the same period.

The closing price for CWF's common shares at December 31, 2016 was $4.64, resulting in an annual share price return of -5.7%.

The geographic sector weightings of CWF's investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2016 were as follows:

The top ten investments which comprised 36.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2016 were as follows:

Contacts:
Canadian World Fund Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
(416) 366-2931
(416) 366-2729 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.mmainvestments.com/



Keywords (optional):

canadian-world-fund-limited,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/05/2017 - 20:23
Language: English
News-ID 516103
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian World Fund Limited
Stadt: TORONTO, CANADA


Number of hits: 43

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Personal Finance




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.242
Registriert Heute: 25
Registriert Gestern: 26
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 225


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z