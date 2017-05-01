Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI)(TSX: CGI.PR.D)(LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2016 was $27.98 resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 18.2%. This compares with the 21.1% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.
The closing price for CGI's common shares at December 31, 2016 was $19.45, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2%.
The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2016 were as follows:
The top ten investments which comprised 32.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2016 were as follows:
Contacts:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
(416) 366-2931
(416) 366-2729 (FAX)
More information:
http://www.mmainvestments.com/
Date: 01/05/2017 - 20:26
Language: English
News-ID 516104
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian General Investments, Limited
Stadt: TORONTO, CANADA
Number of hits: 40
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.242
|Registriert Heute:
|25
|Registriert Gestern:
|26
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|226
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.