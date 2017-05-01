Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI)(TSX: CGI.PR.D)(LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2016 was $27.98 resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 18.2%. This compares with the 21.1% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at December 31, 2016 was $19.45, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2%.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2016 were as follows:

The top ten investments which comprised 32.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2016 were as follows:

Contacts:

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Jonathan A. Morgan

President and CEO

(416) 366-2931

(416) 366-2729 (FAX)





