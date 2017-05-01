Sigma Global Vision and Cine Lenses, Quattro Cameras and Digital Imaging Accessories Capture Imaging USA 2017

Attendees are invited to test-drive Sigma lenses, including recently released Sigma Global Vision 85mm F1.4 Art and 12-24mm F4 Art lenses

SAN ANTONIO, TX -- Sigma, a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, will exhibit its full line of professional Global Vision and Cine lenses as well as the company's Quattro cameras and digital imaging accessories at the 2017 Imaging USA Expo, held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas from January 8-10, 2017 on booth 225. Attendees are invited to the Sigma Studio where they can sign out and test-drive, on their own camera, a Sigma lens for up to one hour. Imaging USA attendees can also check out a Sigma lens at the end of day for an "off the convention center floor," overnight test-drive experience. Lens test-drive options encompass the entire Sigma Global Vision lens line-up at Imaging USA 2017, including the brand new Sigma Global Vision and lenses.

In addition to the Sigma Studio and Sigma overnight test-drives, attendees can learn about the brand new mirrorless camera and enter the daily raffle to win one of Sigma's big ticket items -- lenses.

Jen Rozenbaum, Jim Schmelzer and Judy Host will be sharing the latest tips and techniques in the Sigma Theater. Engaging presentation topics include empowering body positivity with boudoir photography, designing the perfect portrait with minimal equipment, using optics to add impact and convey emotion, and the importance of image composition.

New additions to this year's presence at Imaging USA include:

The high-performance optical system is purpose-built by Sigma R&D to produce the attractive bokeh effect sought after by discerning photographers. The lens' advanced architecture features two SLD (special low dispersion) glass elements and one glass element with a high rate of anomalous partial dispersion and refraction.

Encompassing the long history of Sigma's wide-angle lens development expertise, the new 12-24mm F4 Art Lens' performance highlights include constant F4 brightness and the brand new Sigma AF system with 1.3X torque boost. With a minimum focus distance of 9.4 inches from the image sensor at 24mm, photographers can compose incredible close-up shots with expansive backgrounds.

The high speed zoom line offers the constant aperture of T2 throughout the zoom range with superior optical performance that is capable of high-resolution 6K-8K shooting. Delivering the highest image quality in its class, the High Speed Zoom is ergonomically compact and designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.

The Cine High Speed Prime lineup features lenses ranging from 20mm to 85mm, with all five touting an aperture of T1.5. Highly compact and compatible with full-frame sensors, these lenses offer superior resolution. They bring a consistent level of light to the production, offering greater consistency to any film's color, contrast and overall look before it enters post-production. The FF High Speed Prime line is designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.

- Leveraging high-quality Foveon sensors, both the sd Quattro and sd Quattro H deliver superb image results. The sd Quattro H is now shipping and is the first Sigma mirrorless camera to support DNG format in addition to Sigma's original RAW format (X3F). It also offers a 51-megapixel equivalent resolution and a new DC crop mode.

During show hours and in the Sigma Studio, Sigma lenses will be available for a test-drive for up to one hour on a first come, first serve basis. Sigma one hour test-drive loans are restricted to shooting professional models in the Sigma Studio. Overnight loans of Sigma lenses are also available at the end of each show day on a first come, first serve basis. Overnight loans are due back at show open the following day. No overnight loans are available the last day of the show. A credit card and driver's license, or equivalent identification, are required to borrow lenses. Must be over 18 years of age.

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning camera lenses, Cinema lenses, DSLR cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of Cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the Cine lenses meet needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit or follow us on social media.

Comments on this PressRelease