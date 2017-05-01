Gordmans Stores, Inc. Announces Participation in 2017 ICR Conference

(firmenpresse) - OMAHA, NE -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Gordmans Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMAN), an Omaha-based apparel and home décor retailer, today announced that the Company is participating in the 2017 ICR Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 11:30 am Eastern Time.

A live broadcast of the presentation may be accessed at . Interested parties are advised to log on to the live webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the presentation in order to download the necessary software.

Gordmans (NASDAQ: GMAN) is an everyday value priced department store featuring a large selection of name brands and the latest fashions and styles at up to 60 percent off department and specialty store prices. The wide range of merchandise includes apparel and footwear for men, women and children, as well as accessories, home décor, gifts, designer fragrances, fashion jewelry, bedding and bath, accent furniture and toys. Founded in 1915, Gordmans guests can shop in any of our 106 stores in 22 states or at . For more information about Gordmans, please visit .

Company Contact:

James Brown

Chief Financial Officer

(402) 691-4126



Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/05/2017 - 21:05

Language: English

News-ID 516106

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gordmans Stores, Inc.

Stadt: OMAHA, NE





Number of hits: 10



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease