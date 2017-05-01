ActiveState Integrates Komodo IDE with ActivePerl and ActivePython to Enhance Languages for Developers

ActivePerl and ActivePython Languages Now Include Polyglot Komodo IDE

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- , the open source languages company, has announced that their multi-platform polyglot development environment, Komodo IDE, will now be included with ActivePerl and ActivePython. By more closely tying their languages with their IDE, they are making development more focused and easy for both community and paid users of the languages.

"As of January, when you download a Community Edition of ActivePerl or ActivePython, you will be offered a trial of Komodo IDE so you can experience the benefits of using an IDE tailored to your language. If you're purchasing a Business Edition license, you will receive one license of Komodo IDE at no extra cost; with Enterprise Edition, you will receive a Komodo IDE 5-pack for your team. The intention is to make programming in your language of choice, with a first class IDE, seamless," said Bart Copeland, CEO of ActiveState.

"ActiveState has been building, enhancing, and perfecting Komodo IDE since its release in 2000. When we first released Komodo IDE, it included Python and Perl debugging on Windows. Over the years we've added many more features and support for a multitude of other languages, as well as ability to use Komodo on Linux or Mac as well as Windows," added Mr. Copeland.

Full Komodo IDE licenses will be added to ActivePerl and ActivePython with a purchase; the community editions of ActivePerl and ActivePython will now include a Komodo trial. Komodo IDE will be included in ActiveTcl as well as the new ActiveGo, ActiveRuby, ActiveNode, and ActiveLua distributions, coming this year. As ActiveState enhances each of its language distributions, Komodo IDE will have a fully integrated experience, adding first class developer support with the most important tools, packages, and modules in each ecosystem.

Seventeen years in, Komodo IDE has continuously evolved to offer advanced editing, code intelligence and autocomplete/calltips, graphical debugging, version control and integrated tools, workflow and file management, support for team development, and more for Python, Perl, Ruby, Tcl, Go, Node.js, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, PHP, various web templates, and more languages and frameworks. In addition, there are a wide variety of add-ons providing greater functionality for different development use cases, built by Komodo's strong developer community.

The goal of Komodo IDE has always been to be "the one IDE for all your language needs", making programming easier with less distractions. The most recent versions of Komodo IDE have included built-in package management, markdown viewer, an updated version control UX, Chrome remote debugging, plus recently added support for Cordova, PhoneGap, gulp and Grunt. By adding Komodo to ActiveState language distributions, ActiveState is making it even easier for developers to focus on what they do best: development.

To try ActiveState's polyglot Komodo IDE, download a trial copy today:

To learn more about Komodo features in detail, please visit:

ActiveState, the open source languages company, believes that enterprises gain a competitive advantage when they are able to quickly create, deploy and efficiently manage software solutions that immediately create business value, but they face many challenges that prevent them from doing so. The company is uniquely positioned to help address these challenges through our experience with enterprises, developers and open source technology. ActiveState is proven for the enterprise: more than 2 million developers and 97 percent of Fortune 1000 companies use ActiveState's end-to-end solutions to develop, distribute, and manage their software applications written in Perl, Python, Ruby, Go, Node.js, Lua, Tcl and other dynamic languages. Global customers like Cisco, CA, HP, Bank of America, Siemens and Lockheed Martin trust ActiveState to save time, save money, minimize risk, ensure compliance, and reduce time to market. To learn more visit, .





