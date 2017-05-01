       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Telferscot Resources Announces Termination of Agreement

ID: 516110
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Telferscot Resources Inc. (CSE: TFS)(CSE: TFS.CN) ("Telferscot" or the "Company") announces that as at December 31, 2016 a number of conditions precedent to the closing of the previously reported transaction with Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") remained outstanding.

Accordingly, the agreement with Auxico has been terminated and pursuant to the terms of the transaction Telferscot is entitled to a break fee of $150,000.

Company management is now free to explore other opportunities and will begin investigating such opportunities immediately.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements about the closing of the transaction, expected terms of the transaction, the number of securities of Telferscot that may be issued in connection with the transaction, and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Contacts:
Telferscot Resources Inc.
Stephen Coates
President
Office: 416-642-1807


Telferscot Resources Inc.
Catherine Beckett
Manager Corporate Affairs
Office: 416-642-1807



More information:
http://telferscotresources.com/



Keywords (optional):

telferscot-resources-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/05/2017 - 21:00
Language: English
News-ID 516110
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Telferscot Resources Inc.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 11

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.242
Registriert Heute: 25
Registriert Gestern: 26
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 227


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z