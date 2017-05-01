Trailhead Biosystems Participates in $300 Million Consortium, the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI)

(firmenpresse) - CLEVELAND, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- The Department of Defense recently announced that $80 million from the federal government will be combined with more than $200 million in cost share to support the development of the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI). This new institute, led by industrialist Dean Kamen, will be the 12th Manufacturing USA institute established, and it brings together a consortium of 87 partners from across industry, academia and government to develop the manufacturing technologies for life-saving cells, tissues, and organs.

Within this consortium is Trailhead Biosystems, a Cleveland startup company that has invented novel methods for leveraging software/hardware technologies to dramatically lower the cost and increase the speed for producing specialized human cells. The technologies of Trailhead Biosystems will support ARMI's industrial pipeline for biofabrication. In addition, Trailhead Biosystems will pioneer and lead the creation of an industrial catalogue of specialized human cells for cell therapy.

Tom Bollenbach, ARMI's Chief Technology Officer, said, "I believe Trailhead can play an important role in ARMI's research and development efforts, because the switch to highly optimized chemically defined culture media will be important in our effort to mitigate risk and provide consistency in the scale up of ARMI's cell expansion and tissue manufacturing processes."

For more information regarding this program, please visit , where a compilation of press releases has been assembled.

Trailhead Biosystems, a spinout of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, operates as a contract research organization which optimizes industrial-grade cell culture recipes relevant to cell therapy. The vision of Trailhead Biosystems is to become the world's leader in cell culture optimization and license new cell therapy products to regenerate new tissue. Our platform merges developmental biology and stem cell biology with cutting edge hardware instrument technology, and computerized experimental design and analysis, to create industrial ready manufacturing methods for cell therapy. For more information on Trailhead Biosystems' platform, please visit .

Headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, ARMI is the 12th Manufacturing USA Institute established and brings together a consortium of 87 partners from across industry, government, academia and the non-profit sector to develop next-generation manufacturing technologies for life-saving cells, tissues and organs. ARMI will work to organize the current fragmented domestic capabilities in tissue biofabrication technology to better position the U.S. relative to global competition. For more information on ARMI, please visit .

Image Available:

Michael Gilkey, MBA MS



CEO

Trailhead Biosystems Inc.

216-445-3835

PressRelease by

Trailhead Biosystems

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/05/2017 - 21:27

Language: English

News-ID 516114

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Trailhead Biosystems

Stadt: CLEVELAND, OH





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease