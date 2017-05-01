NETGEAR Reinforces the Company's Focus on Product Security Through New Bugcrowd Bug Bounty Program

Bugcrowd's curated crowd, simple-to-use platform and deep program expertise help make NETGEAR's products safe and secure for consumers to use

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative products to consumers, businesses and service providers, today announced the launch of a public bug bounty program with , the leader in crowdsourced security testing. As an extension of the company's ongoing security initiatives and previous private bug bounty programs, this new public program will leverage Bugcrowd's curated community of skilled cybersecurity researchers, allowing NETGEAR to further advance the security of its products and stay in front of the latest threats.

The will provide monetary rewards or points for security vulnerabilities found within NETGEAR's products and services, including NETGEAR's devices, mobile applications, and exposed APIs. Security researchers will be rewarded either points or up to $15,000 USD per bug identified -- depending on impact and severity of vulnerabilities and where they're found.

"As the innovative leader in connecting the world to the internet, NETGEAR must earn and maintain the trust of their users by protecting the privacy and security of their data," said Tejas Shah, vice president of information technology at NETGEAR. "Being proactive when it comes to security is fundamental to NETGEAR's approach. By adding a managed bug bounty program through Bugcrowd, we are adding one more layer to our security program."

Bugcrowd connects organizations to a curated crowd of tens of thousands of security researchers from around the world to identify vulnerabilities in applications, devices, and code -- before the adversaries do. By providing organizations with the experience and expertise in setting up and managing programs, and a simple to use bug bounty platform, Bugcrowd ensures organizations not only see vulnerability submissions from researchers, but also realize real value from their bug bounty program.

"With the whitehat hacker community in their corner, NETGEAR is cementing their position as the leader in consumer device security," said Casey Ellis, CEO and founder of Bugcrowd. "We look forward to managing NETGEAR's program and ensuring they get the best possible results to help them improve their security posture and build even more secure products."

To learn more about NETGEAR's public bug bounty program or to participate, visit .

The pioneer and innovator in crowdsourced security testing for the enterprise, Bugcrowd harnesses the power of more than 45,000 security researchers to surface critical software vulnerabilities and level the playing field in cybersecurity. Bugcrowd also provides a range of responsible disclosure and managed service options that allow companies to commission a customized security testing program that fits their specific requirements. Bugcrowd's proprietary vulnerability disclosure platform is deployed by Tesla Motors, The Western Union Company, Pinterest, Barracuda Networks and Jet.com. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Venture Capital, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. Bugcrowd is a trademark of Bugcrowd, Inc. Learn more at .

NETGEAR (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global networking company that delivers innovative products to consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company's products are built on a variety of proven technologies such as wireless (WiFi and LTE), Ethernet and powerline, with a focus on reliability and ease-of-use. The product line consists of wired and wireless devices that enable networking, broadband access and network connectivity. These products are available in multiple configurations to address the needs of the end-users in each geographic region in which the Company's products are sold. NETGEAR products are sold in approximately 28,000 retail locations around the globe, and through approximately 27,000 value-added resellers, as well as multiple major cable, mobile and wireline service providers around the world. The company's headquarters are in San Jose, Calif., with additional offices in approximately 25 countries. More information is available from the or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR on , and our .

