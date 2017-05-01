       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
CAPREIT Announces Timing of Year End 2016 Results & Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016 after market close on:

Monday, February 27, 2017

A conference call hosted by Thomas Schwartz, President and Chief Executive Officer and the CAPREIT management team will be held on:

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 10.00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local / International: (416) 340-2216

North American Toll Free: (866) 225-0198

A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available an hour and a half prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the CAPREIT website at or , click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link at the top of the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are local / international (905) 694-9451 or North American toll free (800) 408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 7030364#. The Instant Replay will be available until midnight, March 7, 2017. The call and accompanying slides will also be archived on the CAPREIT website at or . For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at or .

Contacts:
CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein
Chairman
(416) 861-5788

CAPREIT
Mr. Thomas Schwartz
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404

CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771



More information:
http://www.capreit.net/



