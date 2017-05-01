Club Barona Member Starts the New Year by Hitting Half a Million Dollar Jackpot at Barona Resort & Casino

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- One lucky Club Barona member kicked off 2017 with an exciting start by hitting a $569,293.42 jackpot. The player hit the big jackpot in the early morning hours while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Grand wide area progressive slot machine.

"Barona loves winners," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Barona's slots are the loosest in San Diego so our players play longer and have more chances to win jackpots like today's lucky winner."

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,000 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 4th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit , or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on , , and .

