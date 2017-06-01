       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
A New Year Brings a New Pantone Color of the Year: Greenery

A yellowish green, itâs reminiscent of nature and reminds us all to slow down a bit and smell the great outdoors.

(firmenpresse) - ItÂÂs critical that artists, designers, manufacturers and printers around the world ÂÂspeakÂÂ a common ÂÂcolor language.ÂÂ Toward that end, PantoneÂÂs proprietary Color Matching System helps ensure standardized reproduction of colors across geographies, users and applications. PantoneÂÂs system includes over 1000 unique colors, each of which can be simulated with a specific mix of 14 base pigments. Each color is assigned a distinct, numeric identifier.

Like other companies involved in the design industry, Pantone stays abreast of evolving trends and changes in consumer tastes. Each year the company selects a representative ÂÂColor of the YearÂÂ that it believes best captures the worldÂÂs collective mood. They think of it as a snapshot of worldwide cultural trends at a particular point in time.

For 2017, the company sees Greenery, Pantone 15-0343, as best fitting the bill. ItÂÂs a soft and warm shade of green that Pantone describes as ÂÂrefreshing and revitalizingÂÂ and ÂÂsymbolic of new beginningsÂÂ in a company news release. They believe this yellow-green connotes ÂÂflourishing foliage and the lushness of the great outdoors,ÂÂ reminding people to ÂÂtake a deep breath, oxygenate and reinvigorate.ÂÂ

ÂÂConsidering the harried pace of society today and the rapidity of technological change, PantoneÂÂs message seems timely and spot-on,ÂÂ suggests small-business owner Mark Shook. He and his sales team at Butcher Block Co., an online-only store specializing in kitchen furniture and equipment, much like the color trend-setters at Pantone, are in position to observe changing consumer tastes. ÂÂHomeowners and apartment dwellers view kitchens as their safe rooms ÂÂ quiet and soothing places where they can get away from the hustle and bustle of the modern world. ThatÂÂs why many are opting for naturally beautiful wood countertops and John Boos [butcher block kitchen islands](https://butcherblockco.com) and tables with bases painted Basil Green or Clover Green,ÂÂ Shook opines, in support of PantoneÂÂs 2017 selection.



