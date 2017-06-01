A New Year Brings a New Pantone Color of the Year: Greenery

A yellowish green, itâs reminiscent of nature and reminds us all to slow down a bit and smell the great outdoors.
(firmenpresse) - ItÂÂs critical that artists, designers, manufacturers and printers around the world ÂÂspeakÂÂ a common ÂÂcolor language.ÂÂ Toward that end, PantoneÂÂs proprietary Color Matching System helps ensure standardized reproduction of colors across geographies, users and applications. PantoneÂÂs system includes over 1000 unique colors, each of which can be simulated with a specific mix of 14 base pigments. Each color is assigned a distinct, numeric identifier.
Like other companies involved in the design industry, Pantone stays abreast of evolving trends and changes in consumer tastes. Each year the company selects a representative ÂÂColor of the YearÂÂ that it believes best captures the worldÂÂs collective mood. They think of it as a snapshot of worldwide cultural trends at a particular point in time.
For 2017, the company sees Greenery, Pantone 15-0343, as best fitting the bill. ItÂÂs a soft and warm shade of green that Pantone describes as ÂÂrefreshing and revitalizingÂÂ and ÂÂsymbolic of new beginningsÂÂ in a company news release. They believe this yellow-green connotes ÂÂflourishing foliage and the lushness of the great outdoors,ÂÂ reminding people to ÂÂtake a deep breath, oxygenate and reinvigorate.ÂÂ
ÂÂConsidering the harried pace of society today and the rapidity of technological change, PantoneÂÂs message seems timely and spot-on,ÂÂ suggests small-business owner Mark Shook. He and his sales team at Butcher Block Co., an online-only store specializing in kitchen furniture and equipment, much like the color trend-setters at Pantone, are in position to observe changing consumer tastes. ÂÂHomeowners and apartment dwellers view kitchens as their safe rooms ÂÂ quiet and soothing places where they can get away from the hustle and bustle of the modern world. ThatÂÂs why many are opting for naturally beautiful wood countertops and John Boos [butcher block kitchen islands](https://butcherblockco.com) and tables with bases painted Basil Green or Clover Green,ÂÂ Shook opines, in support of PantoneÂÂs 2017 selection.
