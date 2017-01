A New Year Brings a New Pantone Color of the Year: Greenery

A yellowish green, it’s reminiscent of nature and reminds us all to slow down a bit and smell the great outdoors.

(firmenpresse) - It€™s critical that artists, designers, manufacturers and printers around the world €œspeak€ a common €œcolor language.€ Toward that end, Pantone€™s proprietary Color Matching System helps ensure standardized reproduction of colors across geographies, users and applications. Pantone€™s system includes over 1000 unique colors, each of which can be simulated with a specific mix of 14 base pigments. Each color is assigned a distinct, numeric identifier.



Like other companies involved in the design industry, Pantone stays abreast of evolving trends and changes in consumer tastes. Each year the company selects a representative €œColor of the Year€ that it believes best captures the world€™s collective mood. They think of it as a snapshot of worldwide cultural trends at a particular point in time.



For 2017, the company sees Greenery, Pantone 15-0343, as best fitting the bill. It€™s a soft and warm shade of green that Pantone describes as €œrefreshing and revitalizing€ and €œsymbolic of new beginnings€ in a company news release. They believe this yellow-green connotes €œflourishing foliage and the lushness of the great outdoors,€ reminding people to €œtake a deep breath, oxygenate and reinvigorate.€



€œConsidering the harried pace of society today and the rapidity of technological change, Pantone€™s message seems timely and spot-on,€ suggests small-business owner Mark Shook. He and his sales team at Butcher Block Co., an online-only store specializing in kitchen furniture and equipment, much like the color trend-setters at Pantone, are in position to observe changing consumer tastes. €œHomeowners and apartment dwellers view kitchens as their safe rooms €“ quiet and soothing places where they can get away from the hustle and bustle of the modern world. That€™s why many are opting for naturally beautiful wood countertops and John Boos [butcher block kitchen islands](https://butcherblockco.com) and tables with bases painted Basil Green or Clover Green,€ Shook opines, in support of Pantone€™s 2017 selection.





