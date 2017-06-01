Top Web Design Company Experiences an Unprecedented Level of Increase in Sales

FARMINGDALE, NY - January 5, 2017 - MAXBURST, an award winning top web design company experienced a massive boost in 2016. Orders for its professional online-based services accelerated at a fast pace over the past twelve months.ââ

ÂÂOur new client and project growth for new website design and development rose 35 percent," said MAXBURSTÂÂs lead technology coordinator, Andrew Ruditser. ÂÂ2016 has been a monumental year for MAXBURST, and we're looking forward to 2017.ÂÂ



The firmÂÂs talent wasnÂÂt overlooked. [10 Best Design](https://www.10bestdesign.com/firms/seo/2016/december/maxburst/) ranked MAXBURST as one of the top ten web design agencies in the country. Based out of San Francisco, 10 Best Design gives kudos to the top digital agencies across the nation. Its rankers have years of industry experience. The panel identifies extraordinary, proficient companies that specialize in search engine optimization and online branding. In 2016, MAXBURST earned a place in its ÂÂFeatured FirmsÂÂ section.



MAXBURST was also acknowledged as a top web design company by the reputable and exclusive [AWWWARDS](http://www.awwwards.com/maxburst/) organization. This prestigious talent detection groupÂÂs 12 jury members are internationally web design and development professionals. They use a meticulous, yet transparent four-point evaluation system to rank companies.



The rankings arenÂÂt taken lightly by MAXBURST. Mr. Ruditser knows each year brings new challenges in the fascinating world of website design and development. Google algorithm updates, in particular, mobile first indexing, dominated the list of top concerns of website owners in 2016.



Many companies wondered where theyÂÂd place in search results after GoogleÂÂs modifications became effective. However, the updates didnÂÂt alarm the forward-thinking, experienced staff at MAXBURST. The firm became a voice of stability and calm in the storm in which many businesses have come to rely.





ItÂÂs the way they do things. The firmÂÂs professional staff of designers and developers quick adaptation to change is automatic. They possess a unique ability to absorb new online search optimization rules and other new initiatives and then apply them with ease.



Its skilled designers brought their clientsÂÂ websites up-to-date, and oftentimes went beyond the new code requirements set forth by Google. For example, MAXBURST answered the call for mobile first with its responsive design offering years before it became a trend.



This elusive ÂÂknowingÂÂ trait thatÂÂs part learned and part instinctual helped the design team at MAXBURST exceed customer expectations in 2016. That, along with the staffÂÂs experience and skills, are reasons companies continue to call the top NY web design company for assistance.



MAXBURST remains appreciative and humbled by the accolades and awards bestowed upon it. Taking nothing for granted, the MAXBURSTÂÂs staff isnÂÂt thinking about becoming complacent. It continues to keep a sharp eye focused on obtaining measurable results for clients.



The firm makes it easy for any company to get started - quotes are always free. The website features a simple [Request a Quote](https://www.maxburst.com/request-a-quote/) form to streamline the process. Mr. Ruditser believes MAXBURST's way of doing things has resulted in a stellar year of sales in 2016. The companyÂÂs future seems brighter than ever.



About MAXBURST



Founded in 2007, MAXBURST uses cutting-edge technology to provide web design, development, and digital marketing services. Clients receive uncompromised quality in all services including search engine marketing, ecommerce, hosting, and more. MAXBURST is located at 565 Broadhollow Rd in Farmingdale, New York. For more information about the company and its services, visit [MAXBURST](http://www.maxburst.com/) online or call 631-293-9100.





