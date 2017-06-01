We Buy Houses Say They Will Buy Your Home, No Matter What Condition It's In

People wanting to sell their residential property face some common problems: the time and cost involved in doing so.

But now, We Buy Houses, a San Antonio-based real estate company, is offering a solution. The firm, owned and run by Melissa Johnson, is promising sellers a better and easier way to sell their home.



Weve made selling a house fast in San Antonio incredibly easy and pain-free regardless of condition, age, size or situation they claim, finally giving people the ability to avoid some of the hassle traditionally associated with selling a house.



We Buy Houses say that they can make a cash offer within the first 24 hours and that they willing to move forward with a transaction at a time that is most convenient to their customers.



Sell Your Home Fast



As the company points out, there are all sorts of reasons why somebody might want to sell their house fast. Some people just dont want dozens of strangers coming round and viewing their home before they put it up for sale. Others dont like the idea of paying a Realtor thousands of dollars in commission. Still, others are behind on their payments and facing foreclosure. Anybody who finds themselves in one of these situations can approach We Buy Houses and get a cash offer, no matter what condition the house is in.



We Buy Houses say that they are different to most companies. Were not real estate agents they note, and we dont want to list your house or help you sell it, we want to buy your house. They dont even charge commission. Instead, they make their money by investing in properties once they have bought them, selling them on at a higher price. In effect, it is the next buyer who pays for their services, not the people they are buying from.





How To Get Your Guaranteed Cash Offer



Getting in touch with the company for a cash offer is relatively straightforward. Customers can either give them a call on their phone number or fill out the form on their website. Once We Buy Houses has their details, they will then organize a visit to the property and carry out an evaluation. The firm claims that it can usually make an offer within 30 minutes.



Johnson says that the driving force behind the company was to make life easier for people wanting to sell their homes. She relies on the business to make a living, and she and the rest of her team always strive to treat their customers with the utmost respect.



According to reviews of the company, clients are delighted with the service that they have received. You bought our house without hassle, one customer said of the company, and even paid cash and bought it as-is! I could not be happier and have even recommended you to a friend.



Click here to find out more about the company and how to get in touch.



Contact:

Melissa Johnson

Address: 1838 W French Pl, San Antonio, TX 78201

Telephone: 210-625-3880

Email: info(at)webuyhousessanantoniotx.com

Website: http://webuyhousessanantoniotx.com/sell-house-fast.html





