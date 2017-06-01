HL Homes Aims To Redefine How Houses Are Sold In Houston, Texas

Everybody knows that selling a house can be a stressful process, especially if it's done through the regular channels.

(firmenpresse) - Everybody knows that selling a house can be a stressful process, especially if it's done through the regular channels. Legal fees, estate agent fees and surveying fees can all add up. But now HL Homes, a real estate company from Houston in the heart of Texas, is redefining the entire process of selling residential property with the aim of making it simpler and easier.



The company was started back in 2011 when its founders, Erick Harbert and Kyle Lackey realized that there was a hole in the market for creative residential real estate solutions. The pair discovered that a lot of people had neither the time nor money to prepare their home for sale through the regular channels, like their estate agent. Instead, there was a group of sellers who just wanted to sell their property as quickly as possible, no matter what condition it was in, and leave somebody else to renovate it and sell it on later.



The problem, as far as they could see, was that the market wasnt catering to their needs. Many people who had inherited a house, who had just got divorced or who didnt have the money to pay legal fees, didnt have anybody they could turn to who would buy their property quickly without requiring them to make large changes. As a result, Harbert and Lackey decided that they would offer to buy from these people and take care of any hassle associated with selling a residential property on their behalf. Thanks to this business model, the company now has more than ten employees and over forty years of combined experience.



How It Works



Selling a home through HL Homes is a straightforward process. Customers fill out a form on the website and then submit their information to the company. Within 48 hours, they get a phone call back from the firm, scheduling an appointment for an evaluation of the property. Once the assessment is complete, HL Homes shows their customers a list of options on how they want to proceed.



According to the company, they can close in as fast as 3 days if absolutely necessary, but typically that schedule closing for 2-3 weeks. This means that if a seller wants to close a deal in a week or a month, they can usually accommodate it.





The company says we do NOT charge fees to you to buy your house. We make our money with the investment and do not need to make any by charging you a commission. Furthermore, they dont require owners to carry out repairs, as they do this themselves before selling the home to a permanent buyer.



Clearly, were seeing a new business model maturing here. HL Homes has managed to successfully corner the market, taking business away from more established players in the industry who insist on certain quality standards before allowing a home to be sold. As the company says, you dont want to pay an agent thousands of dollars in commission and so theyre offering an alternative, helping buyers to get cash quick. Click here for more details.



Contact:

H L Homes

Address: 16903 Red Oak Dr. Ste. 280, Houston, TX 77090

Telephone: 281-399-4070

Email: info(at)hlhomestx.com

Website: http://hlhomestx.com/sellahouse.html





More information:

http://hlhomestx.com/sellahouse.html



PressRelease by

H L Homes

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/06/2017 - 06:02

Language: English

News-ID 516143

Character count: 3365

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: H L Homes



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 81



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease