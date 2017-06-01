Social Real Estate Platform Loomlogic Makes Growing Teams Easier

New customer relations management platform bonds team members virtually

(firmenpresse) - Real estate agents Alex Tkachuk and Oleg Minzu sought a better way to manage their real estate team, the Roseville-based TMRE Group. What they developed may revolutionize the real estate business by eliminating the need for a brick-and-mortar office.



Tkachuk and Minzu are the brains behind Loomlogic, a real estate customer relations management platform that may change the way agents do real estate. Its the only social real estate CRM that allows real estate agents to connect virtually with lenders, vendors and other agents. They can manage leads, teams, lenders and closings all in one convenient place.



A well-designed real estate CRM system helps agents generate more business by making every step easier. That includes generating leads, communicating with potential clients, closing the deal and turning past clients into referrals.



The best systems include tools to collect data about leads, manage communications and implement successful marketing campaigns. Among their greatest benefits is letting real estate agents stay organized when they are on the go, whether they are meeting with potential clients, hosting an open house or showing a home.



Thats important considering the quicker they contact with potential leads, the better chance they have of turning those leads into clients.



Loomlogic gives agents a real estate CRM platform that bridges the communications gap. Its built-in mortgage application and loan status tracker feeds loan updates directly to every member of the team.



The real estate CRM enables agents to prioritize leads that need more attention, track the performance of their team and rate lender partners.The platform includes features like drip campaigns, in-app communication tools, action plans, mobile lead notifications, lead-source tracking and task and document management.



That means they can focus their efforts on making sure potential leads are satisfied by answering questions quickly and doing whats needed to turn them into clients.





Thats not all that the founders of Loomlogic have in mind. Tkachuk and Minzus vision is that real estate teams using Loomlogics superior interface can create and manage nationwide referral teams by assembling a social network of agents and mortgage brokers that users connect with virtually. The software rates each professional based on their ability to provide leads and sell properties, giving the agents the information they need.



This will enable real estate agents successfully marketing themselves to replicate that success in markets in which they have no physical presence. The need for having a brick-and-mortar office in that specific market area will be no more.



To learn more about Loomlogic, visit https://loomlogic.com or call 1-800-270-0797.



