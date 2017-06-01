Maxmoneyzone.org Announces 2016, 2017 Payroll Calendar Dates

A new article by tax preparation planner Frank Ellis reveals the latest payroll calendar dates for small businesses to use in their accounting and bookkeeping.

(firmenpresse) - Payroll calendar dates are now revealed on Maxmoneyzone.org, where small business owners can see crucial deadlines for 2016 and 2017. In this article, tax preparation planner and expert Frank Ellis states that businesses can pick a deposit schedule that works for them. Federal guidelines dictate that small businesses can deposit monthly or semi-weekly. Deposit schedules are required by the Federal government and instructed on Form 941.



Ellis also mentions the legal requirements for using Electronic Funds Transfer. He then lists the monthly and semi-weekly payroll deposit schedule and where deposits should be reported on an annual or quarterly basis. The schedule under which employment taxes are reported includes specific days of the week, which the author also includes in the article.



There is also an explanation of the FUTA deposit calendar. If a FUTA is due on a weekend or holiday, the author says, deposits must be made on the next business day. The penalties can be stiff for any business that violates this rule. A payroll tutorial video follows and explains IRS Form 940. Ellis then explains some rules regarding payroll taxes regarding 4th quarter deposits and dollar amount thresholds.



A full list of payroll due dates for each quarter is provided, but not before the author suggests QuickBooks free payroll trial. Payroll due dates are programmed into it. Users can therefore meet all their deadlines. The software is constantly updated, so small businesses need to put little effort into remembering payroll dates. The article ends with a link to the free payroll trial offer.



For more details about payroll calendar dates in 2016 and 2017, and even more information, go to http://maxmoneyzone.org/payroll-calendar-for-2016-2017/



About Frank Ellis, MBA



Frank Ellis, MBA is a small business QuickBooks expert and published author. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan with a Major in Accounting and has worked for various high profile accounting firms, to include KPMG in the Cayman Islands. He has written accounting, tax and finance related articles for over 10 years and has published over 800 articles on the Internet.





Contact:

Frank Ellis, MBA

Maximum Money Zone, LLC.

Address: 123 Napa Ridge Way, Naples, FL 34119

Phone: 239-290-6875

Website: http://maxmoneyzone.org/





More information:

http://maxmoneyzone.org/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/06/2017 - 07:46

Language: English

News-ID 516147

Character count: 2604

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Maximum Money Zone, LLC.



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease