Growing Use of Intermodal Freights Transport Directly Supports Global Container Fleet Market, Growth Rate Expected at a CAGR of 3.19% through 2021

Report global container fleet (CF) market to grow at a moderate CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. The rapidly growing intermodal freight transportation is the major growth driver for the container fleet market.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 6, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently added a new forecast report to its vast archive of research reports. The report is headlined as, Global Container Fleet Market 2017-2021, which provides a detailed analysis of the global market, highlighting the market dynamics that are anticipated to assess the growth of the market in the coming few years. The growth drivers, opportunities and challenges of the global container fleet market have also been focused in this research report that provides a clear understanding to the readers. During this research, analysts have estimated the global container fleet market to grow at a CAGR of 3.19% until the end of 2021.



Overall analysis by the researchers describe that the growth in the container fleet market has occurred due to the increased use of fleet management techniques used in container fleets to improve operational efficiency, reduce risks, control expenses and tracking. At present, container fleet management is the most growing requirement for fleet operators. The market holds the largest market share which accounts for more than 50% of the market and it also contains more than one-third of the global trade market.



Initially, the report presents an overview of the container fleet market along with its introduction, scope and overall market landscape. Shipping containers are huge and bulky that can resist handling and transportation of dry goods to hazardous liquids.



Geographically, the regions covered in the report are APAC, EMEA and Americas. APAC has been accounted for the largest market share holder because the vendor of this region has come with various innovative technologies to enhance trade. Also, the latest increase in manufacturing activities in the countries like Singapore, New Zealand and Hong Kong will boost the market growth in the coming years.





The research study has further classified the global container fleet market on the basis of type which comprises the following:



Dry container fleet

Reefer container fleet

Tank container fleet



The rapidly growing segment among these is reefer or refrigerated containers, which are used in intermodal freight transport. The impact on society of reefer containers is vast and allows the consumers to enjoy fresh food at any time of the year. Also, intermodal freight transportation is considered as the major growth driver for the market. The report also studies that, in last two years a 24% dip in freight rates has occurred which is a market challenge. Additionally, trade imbalance causing low back-haul utilization rate is another challenge hindering the growth of the market.



Key vendors highlighted in the report are-



Maersk

CMA CGM

MSC

China COSCO Shipping



The competitive scenario of the above vendors is also analyzed in the report. Currently, vendors are applying strategic moves for profit making in the market. Some of the prominent vendors are Hanjin Shipping, Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM), ZIM integrated Shipping Services, Mitsui O.S.K. etc.





