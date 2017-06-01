(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Sanofi and Regeneron to Appeal U.S. District Court Rulings in Ongoing Patent
Litigation Regarding Praluent(®) (alirocumab) Injection
Paris, France and Tarrytown, New York - January 5, 2017 - Sanofi and Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that they will appeal the injunction granted
today by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware preventing the
marketing, selling or manufacturing of Praluent(®) in the U.S. during the term
of two Amgen patents. The companies believe Amgen's asserted patent claims are
invalid and will also appeal a prior jury verdict upholding the validity of
those patents. The court has delayed imposition of the injunction for 30 days to
allow Sanofi and Regeneron to file a motion for a suspension (stay) of this
injunction during the appeal process. Praluent continues to be available to
patients at this time.
"We will immediately appeal today's ruling, along with the jury's earlier
finding upholding the validity of Amgen's patents," said Karen Linehan,
Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Sanofi. "It is our longstanding
position that Amgen's patent claims are invalid and that the best interests of
patients will be greatly disserved by an injunction preventing access to
Praluent."
"We will continue to vigorously defend our case through the appeal process as we
believe the facts and controlling law support our position," said Joseph LaRosa,
Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, Regeneron.
Praluent was the first PCSK9 inhibitor to be approved for use in the U.S. It is
indicated for use as adjunct to diet and maximally-tolerated statin therapy for
the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or
clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, who require additional lowering
of "bad" (LDL) cholesterol. Praluent is the only PCSK9 inhibitor that offers two
doses with two levels of efficacy, allowing healthcare providers the flexibility
to adjust the therapeutic dose based on their patient's LDL cholesterol-lowering
needs. The effect of Praluent on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not
yet been determined.
Important Safety Information for U.S.
Do not use PRALUENT if you are allergic to alirocumab or to any of the
ingredients in PRALUENT.
Before you start using PRALUENT, tell your healthcare provider about all your
medical conditions, including allergies, and if you are pregnant or plan to
become pregnant or if you are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.
Tell your healthcare provider or pharmacist about any prescription and over-the-
counter medicines you are taking or plan to take, including natural or herbal
remedies.
PRALUENT can cause serious side effects, including allergic reactions that can
be severe and require treatment in a hospital. Call your healthcare provider or
go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away if you have any symptoms of
an allergic reaction including a severe rash, redness, severe itching, a swollen
face, or trouble breathing.
The most common side effects of PRALUENT include: redness, itching, swelling, or
pain/tenderness at the injection site, symptoms of the common cold, and flu or
flu-like symptoms. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect
that bothers you or that does not go away.
Talk to your doctor about the right way to prepare and give yourself a PRALUENT
injection and follow the "Instructions for Use" that comes with Praluent.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the
FDA.
Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
Please click here for the full Prescribing Information
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes
therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five
global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and
Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi
is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading science-based biopharmaceutical company
based in Tarrytown, New York that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures,
and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions.
Regeneron commercializes medicines for high LDL cholesterol, eye diseases, and a
rare inflammatory condition and has product candidates in development in other
areas of high unmet medical need, including oncology, rheumatoid arthritis,
asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, and infectious diseases. For additional
information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow
(at)Regeneron on Twitter.
Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements
are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include
projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of the
product, or regarding potential future revenues from the product. Forward-
looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects",
"anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "looks forward" and
similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes that the expectations
reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are
cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various
risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally
beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments
to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the
forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties
include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or
government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or
commercial potential of the product, the absence of guarantee that the product
will be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical
data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety,
quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with
intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome
of such litigation, and volatile economic conditions, as well as those risks
discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by
Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement
Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for
the year ended December 31, 2015. Other than as required by applicable law,
Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
information or statements.
Regeneron Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media
This news release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and
uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company"), and actual events or
results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such
as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate,"
variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such
forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain
these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and
uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with intellectual property
of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto, including
the patent litigation discussed in this news release, the ultimate outcome of
such litigation, and any impact it may have on Regeneron's business, prospects,
operating results, and financial condition; the nature, timing, and possible
success and therapeutic applications of Regeneron's products, product
candidates, and research and clinical programs now underway or planned,
including without limitation Praluent(®) (alirocumab) Injection; unforeseen
safety issues and possible liability resulting from the administration of
products (including without limitation Praluent) and product candidates in
patients; serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of
Regeneron's products and product candidates in clinical trials, such as the
ODYSSEY OUTCOMES trial prospectively assessing the potential of Praluent to
demonstrate cardiovascular benefit; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight
impacting Regeneron's marketed products (such as Praluent), research and
clinical programs, and business, including those relating to the enrollment,
completion, and meeting of the relevant endpoints of post-approval studies (such
as the ODYSSEY OUTCOMES trial); determinations by regulatory and administrative
governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron's ability to
continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron's products and product
candidates; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval
and commercial launch of Regeneron's late-stage product candidates and new
indications for marketed products; competing drugs and product candidates that
may be superior to Regeneron's products and product candidates; uncertainty of
market acceptance and commercial success of Regeneron's products and product
candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others
and whether mandated or voluntary) on the commercial success of Regeneron's
products and product candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manufacture and
manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates; coverage and
reimbursement determinations by third-party payers, including Medicare and
Medicaid; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and
selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its sales or other
financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying
those projections or guidance; and the potential for any license or
collaboration agreement, including Regeneron's agreements with Sanofi and Bayer
HealthCare LLC (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable), to be
cancelled or terminated without any further product success. A more complete
description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron's
filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and its Form 10-Q for the
quarterly period ended September 30, 2016. Any forward-looking statements are
made based on management's current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is
cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron.
Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-
looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or
guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets
to publish important information about the Company, including information that
may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about
Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and
investor relations website (http://newsroom.regeneron.com) and its Twitter feed
(http://twitter.com/regeneron).
Contacts Sanofi:
Media Relations Investor Relations
Ashleigh Koss George Grofik
Tel.: +1 (908) 981-8745 Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45
mr(at)sanofi.com ir(at)sanofi.com
Contacts Regeneron:
Media Relations Investor Relations
Arleen Goldenberg Manisha Narasimhan, Ph.D.
Tel.: +1 (914) 847-3456 Tel.: +1 (914) 847-5126
Mobile: +1 (914) 260-8788 manisha.narasimhan(at)regeneron.com
arleen.goldenberg(at)regeneron.com
