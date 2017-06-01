Sanofi and Regeneron to Appeal U.S. District Court Rulings in Ongoing Patent Litigation Regarding Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection

Sanofi and Regeneron to Appeal U.S. District Court Rulings in Ongoing Patent

Litigation Regarding Praluent(®) (alirocumab) Injection



Paris, France and Tarrytown, New York - January 5, 2017 - Sanofi and Regeneron

Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that they will appeal the injunction granted

today by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware preventing the

marketing, selling or manufacturing of Praluent(®) in the U.S. during the term

of two Amgen patents. The companies believe Amgen's asserted patent claims are

invalid and will also appeal a prior jury verdict upholding the validity of

those patents. The court has delayed imposition of the injunction for 30 days to

allow Sanofi and Regeneron to file a motion for a suspension (stay) of this

injunction during the appeal process. Praluent continues to be available to

patients at this time.



"We will immediately appeal today's ruling, along with the jury's earlier

finding upholding the validity of Amgen's patents," said Karen Linehan,

Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Sanofi. "It is our longstanding

position that Amgen's patent claims are invalid and that the best interests of

patients will be greatly disserved by an injunction preventing access to

Praluent."



"We will continue to vigorously defend our case through the appeal process as we

believe the facts and controlling law support our position," said Joseph LaRosa,

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, Regeneron.



Praluent was the first PCSK9 inhibitor to be approved for use in the U.S. It is

indicated for use as adjunct to diet and maximally-tolerated statin therapy for

the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or

clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, who require additional lowering



of "bad" (LDL) cholesterol. Praluent is the only PCSK9 inhibitor that offers two

doses with two levels of efficacy, allowing healthcare providers the flexibility

to adjust the therapeutic dose based on their patient's LDL cholesterol-lowering

needs. The effect of Praluent on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not

yet been determined.



Important Safety Information for U.S.

Do not use PRALUENT if you are allergic to alirocumab or to any of the

ingredients in PRALUENT.

Before you start using PRALUENT, tell your healthcare provider about all your

medical conditions, including allergies, and if you are pregnant or plan to

become pregnant or if you are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.



Tell your healthcare provider or pharmacist about any prescription and over-the-

counter medicines you are taking or plan to take, including natural or herbal

remedies.



PRALUENT can cause serious side effects, including allergic reactions that can

be severe and require treatment in a hospital. Call your healthcare provider or

go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away if you have any symptoms of

an allergic reaction including a severe rash, redness, severe itching, a swollen

face, or trouble breathing.



The most common side effects of PRALUENT include: redness, itching, swelling, or

pain/tenderness at the injection site, symptoms of the common cold, and flu or

flu-like symptoms. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect

that bothers you or that does not go away.



Talk to your doctor about the right way to prepare and give yourself a PRALUENT

injection and follow the "Instructions for Use" that comes with Praluent.



You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the

FDA.



Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.



Please click here for the full Prescribing Information



About Sanofi

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes

therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five

global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and

Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi

is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).



About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading science-based biopharmaceutical company

based in Tarrytown, New York that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures,

and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

Regeneron commercializes medicines for high LDL cholesterol, eye diseases, and a

rare inflammatory condition and has product candidates in development in other

areas of high unmet medical need, including oncology, rheumatoid arthritis,

asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, and infectious diseases. For additional

information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow

(at)Regeneron on Twitter.



Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements

are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include

projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of the

product, or regarding potential future revenues from the product. Forward-

looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects",

"anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "looks forward" and

similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes that the expectations

reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are

cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various

risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally

beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments

to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the

forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties

include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or

government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or

commercial potential of the product, the absence of guarantee that the product

will be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical

data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety,

quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with

intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome

of such litigation, and volatile economic conditions, as well as those risks

discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by

Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for

the year ended December 31, 2015. Other than as required by applicable law,

Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

information or statements.



Regeneron Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media

This news release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and

uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron

Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company"), and actual events or

results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such

as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate,"

variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such

forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain

these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and

uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with intellectual property

of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto, including

the patent litigation discussed in this news release, the ultimate outcome of

such litigation, and any impact it may have on Regeneron's business, prospects,

operating results, and financial condition; the nature, timing, and possible

success and therapeutic applications of Regeneron's products, product

candidates, and research and clinical programs now underway or planned,

including without limitation Praluent(®) (alirocumab) Injection; unforeseen

safety issues and possible liability resulting from the administration of

products (including without limitation Praluent) and product candidates in

patients; serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of

Regeneron's products and product candidates in clinical trials, such as the

ODYSSEY OUTCOMES trial prospectively assessing the potential of Praluent to

demonstrate cardiovascular benefit; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight

impacting Regeneron's marketed products (such as Praluent), research and

clinical programs, and business, including those relating to the enrollment,

completion, and meeting of the relevant endpoints of post-approval studies (such

as the ODYSSEY OUTCOMES trial); determinations by regulatory and administrative

governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron's ability to

continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron's products and product

candidates; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval

and commercial launch of Regeneron's late-stage product candidates and new

indications for marketed products; competing drugs and product candidates that

may be superior to Regeneron's products and product candidates; uncertainty of

market acceptance and commercial success of Regeneron's products and product

candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others

and whether mandated or voluntary) on the commercial success of Regeneron's

products and product candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manufacture and

manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates; coverage and

reimbursement determinations by third-party payers, including Medicare and

Medicaid; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and

selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its sales or other

financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying

those projections or guidance; and the potential for any license or

collaboration agreement, including Regeneron's agreements with Sanofi and Bayer

HealthCare LLC (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable), to be

cancelled or terminated without any further product success. A more complete

description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron's

filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its

Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and its Form 10-Q for the

quarterly period ended September 30, 2016. Any forward-looking statements are

made based on management's current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is

cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron.

Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-

looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or

guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets

to publish important information about the Company, including information that

may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about

Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and

investor relations website (http://newsroom.regeneron.com) and its Twitter feed

(http://twitter.com/regeneron).



