* Novartis enters into an exclusive option agreement with Ionis and Akcea to

license two investigational treatments expected to significantly reduce

cardiovascular risk in patients living with elevated levels of lipoprotein

Lp(a) or ApoCIII, which is a potent regulator of triglycerides



* Investment in biomarker-based therapies bolsters Novartis' cardiovascular

specialty pipeline and commitment to address unmet medical need of high-risk

atherosclerosis/dyslipidemia patients



* Atherosclerosis, commonly called the "silent killer", is a major cause of

death globally and no options exist today to effectively treat patients

whose disease is driven by Lp(a) and ApoCIII





Basel, January 06, 2017 - Novartis announced today a collaboration and option

agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its affiliate Akcea Therapeutics,

Inc., to license two novel treatments with the potential to significantly reduce

cardiovascular risk in patients suffering from high levels of lipoproteins known

as Lp(a) and ApoCIII. The two investigational antisense therapies developed by

Ionis-called AKCEA-APO(a)-L(Rx) and AKCEA-APOCIII-L(Rx)-have the potential to

lower both lipoproteins up to 90% and significantly reduce cardiovascular risk

in high-risk patient populations. In addition Novartis entered into a stock

purchase agreement with Ionis.



"Novartis is building a robust cardiovascular portfolio of targeted therapies to

address unmet medical need of high-risk patients," said Vasant Narasimhan,

Global Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "Lp(a) and



ApoCIII are potent, genetically validated cardiovascular risk reduction targets.

The importance of predictive biomarkers in achieving successful cardiovascular

outcomes will also be essential in the future payer environment. We look forward

to working with Ionis and Akcea to develop both treatments."



Novartis will be able to exercise its options to license and commercialize

AKCEA-APO(a)-L(Rx) and AKCEA-APOCIII-L(Rx) following the achievement of

specified development milestones and prior to the initiation of Phase 3 studies

for each program. Upon in-licensing Novartis will be responsible for worldwide

development and commercialization of both assets.



Ionis' antisense technology is currently the most effective way to inhibit

synthesis of both lipoproteins in the liver, according to data published in the

Lancet[1]. The GalNAc3-conjugated antisense oligonucleotide technology is 30

times more potent than the parent antisense oligonucleotide, leading to a lower

dose and the potential for highly effective therapeutic targeting and much

improved tolerability.



The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.





About Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is a disease in which plaque builds up inside the arteries

leading to gradual narrowing and hardening of the arteries and increased risk of

blood clots, heart attack and stroke. Atherosclerosis that affects the arteries

of the heart is commonly known as coronary heart disease.



About Dyslipidemia

Dyslipidemia is the elevation of plasma cholesterol, triglycerides, or both, or

a low high-density lipoprotein level that contributes to the development of

atherosclerosis.



About Lipoprotein(a) (Lp(a))

Lp(a) is a lipoprotein that travels through the blood. Elevated levels of Lp(a)

collect in the arteries, gradually narrowing the arteries and limiting blood

supply to the heart, brain, kidneys and legs. This leads to increased risk of

coronary heart disease, atherosclerosis, thrombosis and stroke. Additional

information is available through Lipoprotein (a) Foundation at

www.lipoproteinafoundation.org



About Apolipoprotein-CIII (ApoCIII)

ApoCIII is a protein produced in the liver that plays a central role in the

regulation of triglycerides, a type of fat found in the blood. People with

elevated levels of ApoCIII have high triglycerides which are associated with

multiple metabolic abnormalities such as insulin resistance and/or metabolic

syndrome. People who do not produce ApoCIII have lower levels of triglycerides

and lower instances of cardiovascular disease.



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "invests," "next generation," "option," "investigational,"

"expected," "pipeline," "commitment," "potential," "building," "portfolio,"

"will," "look forward," "options," or similar terms, or by express or implied

discussions regarding potential marketing approvals for AKCEA-APO(a)-L(Rx,)

AKCEA-APOCIII-L(Rx) and the other products in the Novartis cardiovascular

portfolio, or regarding potential future revenues from AKCEA-APO(a)-L(Rx),

AKCEA-APOCIII-L(Rx) and the other products in the Novartis cardiovascular

portfolio, or regarding the possible exercise of the options to license and

commercialize AKCEA-APO(a)-L(Rx) and AKCEA-APOCIII-L(Rx), or regarding the

intended goals and objectives of the transaction with Ionis and Akcea and the

license to commercialize AKCEA-APO(a)-L(Rx) and AKCEA-APOCIII-L(Rx). You should

not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements

are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future

events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and

uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize,

or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be

no guarantee that the necessary government approvals for the transaction or

option exercises will be obtained in any particular time frame, or at all.

Neither can there be any guarantee that any other closing conditions for the

transaction or option exercises will be met in any particular time frame, or at

all. Nor can there be any guarantee that the options to license and

commercialize AKCEA-APO(a)-L(Rx) and AKCEA-APOCIII-L(Rx) will be exercised

within the expected time frame, or at all. Neither can there be any guarantee

that the transaction with Ionis and Akcea and license to commercialize AKCEA-

APO(a)-L(Rx) and AKCEA-APOCIII-L(Rx) will achieve any of their intended goals

and objectives, or in any particular time frame. Nor can there be any guarantee

that AKCEA-APO(a)-L(Rx), AKCEA-APOCIII-L(Rx) or the other products in the

Novartis cardiovascular portfolio will be submitted or approved for sale in any

market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that

AKCEA-APO(a)-L(Rx), AKCEA-APOCIII-L(Rx) or the other products in the Novartis

cardiovascular portfolio will be commercially successful in the future. In

particular, management's expectations regarding AKCEA-APO(a)-L(Rx), AKCEA-

APOCIII-L(Rx) and the other products in the Novartis cardiovascular portfolio,

the transaction with Ionis and Akcea, and the options to license and

commercialize AKCEA-APO(a)-L(Rx) and AKCEA-APOCIII-L(Rx) could be affected by,

among other things, the potential that the intended goals and objectives of the

transaction with Ionis and Akcea and the license to commercialize AKCEA-APO(a)-

L(Rx) and AKCEA-APOCIII-L(Rx) may not be achieved or may take longer to achieve

than expected; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including

unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical

data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally, including an unexpected failure to obtain necessary government

approvals for the transaction or option exercises, or unexpected delays in

obtaining such approvals; the potential that any other closing conditions for

the transaction or option exercises may not be met; the company's ability to

obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; general

economic and industry conditions; global trends toward health care cost

containment, including ongoing pricing pressures; unexpected manufacturing

issues, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current

Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not

undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in

this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com



Eric Althoff Agnes Estes

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Global Pharma Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 1986 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 644 1062 (mobile)

eric.althoff(at)novartis.com agnes.estes(at)novartis.com





Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations(at)novartis.com



Central North America



Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448



Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Sloan Pavsner +1 212 830 2417



Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425



Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188







