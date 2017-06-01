Cigarettes Market Structure and Consumption in Algeria

The general trends in cigarettes did not change drastically. In fact, the category continued to register positive growth, albeit at a slightly slower pace due to price increases caused by the rising cost of cultivating and importing tobacco leaf and the anti-smoking campaigns being undertaken by the Algerian government.

12207

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 06, 2017: The latest report focusing on the Cigarettes Market has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hubs repository. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market. It is entitled as Cigarettes in Algeria.



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=904592



Algeria has a population of 39 million and is a substantial market for cigarettes. Following a period of instability, the country and cigarette market started to recover; legitimate sales rose by 6.1% in 2005, after the market was opened to imports, and by 2010, despite falling by 6.6% that year, stood at 24.74 billion pieces. Per capita consumption was at 747 pieces in 2014, 10.8% higher than 1990 levels.



Key Findings



The market is dominated by SNTA, which is a state monopoly and is the leading producer of cigarettes in the country in 2014.



Following the opening of the market to imports in 2005, and the arrival of a joint venture between SNTA and Arab investors, the competitive situation has changed, through local production and the import, initially of brands such as L&M and Marlboro.



The government has pledged that all state-owned enterprises, with the exception of the two energy companies - Sonatrack and Sonelgaz - will be sold off, but no decision has been taken yet on how or when the SNTA will be privatized.



The initial outlook for sales is likely to be poor, with relatively high contraband sales and the effect of a 10% tax increase in January 2015 expected to depress duty paid volumes.



Synopsis



Cigarettes in Algeria is an analytical report by Canadean that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Algerian market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects and forecasts for sales and consumption to 2025.







Browse Full Info with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/cigarettes-in-algeria-report.html



ReasonsToBuy



Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market. Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning. The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market. This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes - prime intelligence for marketers. Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street,



Albany, NY 12207,



United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)



Tel: +1-518-621-2074



Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com



Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/



Date: 01/06/2017 - 09:03

Language: English

News-ID 516159

Character count: 3134

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: 5186212074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 06.01.2017



Number of hits: 85



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease