Company Insights - Reynolds American, Focus on Smoking Tobacco & Cigars Industry

Reynolds American is the second largest cigarette manufacturer in the US. The company focusses exclusively on this country and almost exclusively on cigarettes, although diversification is occurring into other sectors such as smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes and nicotine replacement products. It has expanded via mergers and acquisitions in the last couple of decades.

Reynolds American is the second largest cigarette manufacturer in the US. The company focusses exclusively on this country and almost exclusively on cigarettes, although diversification is occurring into other sectors such as smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes and nicotine replacement products. It has expanded via mergers and acquisitions in the last couple of decades to combat falling consumption, but via a proposed buyout from BAT it may be about to lose it's own independence in a what is becoming a global oligopoly of a market.



Key Findings



- Reynolds American's net annual sales in 2015 were $10.68 billion

- Sales outside America make up a negligible amount of 2015 sales

- The company controls 32.7% of the American cigarette market as of 2016 predictions

- It controls three of America's top four cigarette brand families





Synopsis



Tobacco Company Profile - Reynolds American is an analytical company report by Canadean that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the cigarette market. It covers company size and structure along with brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption.



ReasonsToBuy



Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market. Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning. The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market. This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes - prime intelligence for marketers. Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.





