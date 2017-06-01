Consumer and Market Insights: Value and volume analysis for the UAE Hot Drinks market

In the UAE Hot Drinks market, On-trade sale are forecast to register higher growth than Off-trade sales from the year 2015-2020. Among the categories, Hot Coffee has the highest On-trade and Off-trade volume consumption and also is forecast to register fastest growth during 2015-2020. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the UAE Hot Drinks market.

12207

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 06, 2017: The latest report focusing on the Consumer and Market Insights market has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hubs repository. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market. It is entitled as Consumer and Market Insights: Hot Drinks in the UAE.



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=904579



In the UAE Hot Drinks market, On-trade sale are forecast to register higher growth than Off-trade sales from the year 2015-2020. Among the categories, Hot Coffee has the highest On-trade and Off-trade volume consumption and also is forecast to register fastest growth during 2015-2020. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the UAE Hot Drinks market. Nescafe and Lipton are the leading players country.



Key Findings



- The Hot Drinks market in UAE is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% in value terms during 2015-2020.

- UAE consumers are opting for value for money products in the Hot Drinks market

- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the UAEs Hot Drinks market

- Nesquik is the leading brand in the Other Hot Drinks category.

- Glass is the most commonly used packaging material in the UAE Hot Drinks market





Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=904579



Synopsis



Canadeans Consumer and Market Insights report on the Hot Drinks market in UAE provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and brands market shares.



What Else is Contained?





- Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2010-2020

- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Hot Coffee, Hot Tea and Other Hot Drinks with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2015-2020



- Leading players: Market Share of brands and private labels, private label growth analysis during 2012-2015

- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists and others in 2015

- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for packaging materials and containers in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Packaging material data for Glass, Flexible Packaging, Rigid Metal, Paper & Board and others; container data for:Jar, Bag/Sachet, Tin, Box and others





Browse Full Info with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/consumer-and-market-insights-hot-drinks-in-the-uae-report.html



ReasonsToBuy



- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning.





More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/consumer-and-market-insights-hot-drinks-in-the-uae-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street,



Albany, NY 12207,



United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)



Tel: +1-518-621-2074



Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com



Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/



Date: 01/06/2017 - 10:28

Language: English

News-ID 516163

Character count: 3755

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: 5186212074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 06.01.2017



Number of hits: 87



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease