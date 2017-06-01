M PHARMACEUTICAL INC. Announces That It Will Simultaneously Commercialize and Market Over-the-counter C-103, Reformulated Orlistat



(firmenpresse) -

M PHARMACEUTICAL INC. Announces That It Will Simultaneously Commercialize and Market Over-the-counter C-103, Reformulated Orlistat



VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA (January 6, 2017) - M Pharmaceutical Inc. (CSE: MQ, OTCQB: MPHMF, FWB: T3F2), (the "Company" or M Pharma), is providing an update of the Companys strategy for the commercialization of its recently acquired C-103 project; which builds on its November 29th, 2016 press release covering its prescription strength C-103 strategy.



M Pharma, working with its contracted partners, will develop the foundation required to market OTC C-103 (orlistat 60mg) concurrently with the prescription version. This is possible in light of the FDA approval of OTC alli (60mg orlistat) in 2007.



OTC C-103 (orlistat 60mg) will be indicated for self-initiated weight loss; orlistat is the only OTC drug FDA-approved for weight loss. The current strategy is to have the OTC C-103 (orlistat 60mg) available at pharmacies nationwide in the over-the-counter format and be supported by mass marketing through multimedia channels including both cable television and digital advertising.



M Pharmas innovative strategy to develop both Rx C-103 and foundation for OTC C-103 will significantly reduce development costs for these drugs, while ultimately allowing multiple marketing avenues addressing very large and different market segments.



This long term strategy will allow the company to address the larger weight loss market for those of the population that may not be technically obese but want a safe alternative to losing weight, said Gary Thompson, President and CEO of M Pharmaceutical USA. Our strategy recognizes that we require a new branding approach for an initial national campaign, followed by the extended campaign into the global marketplace. said Thompson.



C-103 is a patented, proprietary combination of orlistat, simethicone and activated charcoal, which is designed to maintain the efficacy of orlistat while minimizing its bowel-related side effects. Orlistat is FDA-approved for weight management and sold by Roche as Xenical (prescription) and by GlaxoSmithKline as alli (over-the- counter, OTC). Orlistat is the best-selling weight loss medication of all time with peak sales over $900 million in 2007. C-103 is intended to maintain the efficacy of orlistat while minimizing its socially unacceptable side effects. Orlistat is not systemically absorbed, has a strong safety profile, and is approved by the FDA for OTC usage.





About M Pharmaceutical Inc.

Formed in early 2015, M Pharmaceutical Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for obesity and weight management. In addition to its recent acquisition of C-103, a reformulation of orlistat from Chelatexx, LLC, the Company will focus on the development of its Trimeo capsules, temporary controllable pseudobezoars for non-invasive gastric volume reduction for the treatment of obesity, for which it has exclusive rights. The Company has recently acquired an FDA cleared fertility product that represents its first offering in the women's health field.



M Pharma trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol MQ as well as on the OTCQB as MPHMF and FWB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) as T3F2.



For more information contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: +1 604 428 0511

info(at)m-pharma.ca

www.m-pharma.ca



Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements with respect to the commercialization of the rights to the companys biomedical & drug technologies. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and the Companys filings to the CSE at www.cnsx.ca. Such risk factors may cause the inability of the Company to successfully commercialize any of its biomedical technologies.



Notice regarding investigational devices: C-103 and Trimeo are investigational drugs or devices and are not currently available outside of approved clinical trials. Claims regarding the safety and efficacy of these devices have not been evaluated by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or any other international regulatory body.









PressRelease by

M Pharmaceutical Inc.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 01/06/2017 - 09:16

Language: English

News-ID 516164

Character count: 5349

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: M Pharmaceutical Inc.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 90



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease