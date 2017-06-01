       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Food and Beverage


Opportunities in Craft Spirits Industry Report

Following the success of craft beer over the past few decades, the spirits industry is starting to take hold of the craft movement. Indeed, there is a shift happening in consumer preferences, away from mass-produced brands and towards spirits made with craftsmanship.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 06, 2017: The latest report focusing on the Craft Spirits Market has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hubs repository. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market. It is entitled as Opportunities in Craft Spirits.

Following the success of craft beer over the past few decades, the spirits industry is starting to take hold of the craft movement. Indeed, there is a shift happening in consumer preferences, away from mass-produced brands and towards spirits made with craftsmanship. Authentic experiences are in demand and more consumers are looking to experiment with innovative and quirky flavored spirits. This has led a number of distillers to increase their craft offerings to gain an early foothold in this emerging market.

There are numerous opportunities within the craft spirits market and this has brought about innovation themes such as the incorporation of innovative and/or medicinal ingredients. However, there are also challenges that distillers must address to be successful. The definition of craft is blurred as multinationals can legally use the claim, even when they do not fit the official craft definition. The spirits industry is also dominated by larger brands, making it difficult for small distilleries to gain retail recognition. From these challenges, innovation opportunities are drawn, including the use of events and/or technology to emphasize craftsmanship.

"Opportunities in Craft Spirits" is part of Canadean's Hot Topics research. It explores the top trends and innovation themes within the craft spirits industry.


- Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry. 
- Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector. 
- Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

1. Introduction
2. Consumer attitudes
3. Innovation opportunities
4. Key take-outs
Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/



