Dr. Rothman Discusses Lyme Disease and Its Treatment From a Holistic Perspective

Lyme disease is the fastest growing insect-transmitted illness in the United States.

Spring Lake, NJ  Lyme disease is the fastest growing insect-transmitted illness in the United States. The problem is that less than 40 percent of people who have Lyme disease recall having the tell-tale rash or many other symptoms. Dr. Michael E. Rothman, New Jerseys leading holistic physician, points out that many people with the disease have no symptoms at all. In his latest article, " Find Relief in your Lyme Disease Treatment  , Dr. Rothman discusses the disease and its effects in detail.

Without the tell-tale marker of the rash around the tick bite, many patients could mistake this life-altering disease for the common cold or flu-like illness and never seek treatment, writes Dr. Rothman. And unless Lyme is diagnosed and eradicated properly, this sneaky infection can literally destroy your health and your life.

Lyme disease is a chronic illness that affects the immune system and can flare up years after being contracted. Dr. Rothman details the treatment and care of those who have Lyme disease, whether they are under his care or another physicians.

Any doctor (or other health professional) that tells you Lyme disease is easy to treat and requires a simple regimen of antibiotics is highly misinformed. Lyme disease treatment requires a comprehensive, systematic, objectively guided approach from a health care provider with knowledge and experience, writes Rothman.

Over the last 20 years, Dr. Michael Rothman has dedicated his life to helping his patients understand the how and why of their health. He strives to provide the highest quality care utilizing natural, holistic, non-toxic methods. Dr. Rothman has an extensive background in nutrition, biochemistry, physiology and physics. This NJ holistic doctor is highly respected by his peers and loved by his patients.

Contact
Michael Rothman MD
Telephone: 732-268-7663
Email: info(at)mdwellnessmd.com
Website: www.mdwellnessmd.com



