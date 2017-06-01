Bitglass Secures $45 Million in Series C Funding to Fuel Global Expansion

As businesses embrace cloud & mobile, security is a necessity

(firmenpresse) - CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- , the total data protection company, today announced it raised $45 million in series C funding. In addition to new investor Future Fund, existing investors NEA, Norwest, Singtel Innov8 and others participated ratably. The round brings Bitglass' total funding to $80 million. Bitglass will use the investment to fuel its global expansion in the U.S., EMEA and APAC regions.

"Bitglass has all the ingredients for a lasting independent company -- growing market, breakthrough technology and strong management team," said Scott Sandell, managing general partner at NEA.

Cloud applications are now used in more than for document editing, enterprise messaging, data storage, CRM and more. Bitglass recently surveyed more than 100 IT executives at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo on their public cloud strategy. Respondents shared interesting insights on their current deployments and plans for 2017:

Nearly one in five have already decreased their spending on legacy security tools for their cloud application deployments.

More than half of respondents have more than four sanctioned apps deployed.

Since inception in 2013, Bitglass has experienced exceptional customer growth -- particularly in regulated industries, including healthcare, financial services and life sciences. Bitglass enables security-conscious organizations to safely enable secure BYOD and adopt cloud-based applications such as Google's G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Box, Slack, Salesforce and more. The total data protection suite provides end-to-end security and visibility over corporate data on any device, anywhere.

"Cloud and mobile are driving business data beyond the firewall, introducing new security and compliance risks," said Nat Kausik, CEO, Bitglass. "Bitglass uniquely delivers real-time inline data protection in the cloud, at access and on any device. This funding is testimony to our strong position in the market and fiscal health."

Bitglass' solution provides enterprises with end-to-end data protection from the cloud to the device. It deploys in minutes and works with any cloud app on any device. Bitglass protects data on mobile devices without the hassles of MDM and enables enterprises to enforce corporate data security policies across apps like Office 365, Salesforce, and Exchange. Bitglass, based in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.

