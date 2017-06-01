USU acquires special provider of digital communications

USU portfolio for portal solutions expanded

(PresseBox) - USU Software AG (USU) announced today that it had acquired all shares in unitB technology GmbH. The Berlin-based unitB technology is an internationally focused full-service agency for digital communications and IT. With its 35 employees, unitB technology generated sales of ?3.6 million and an operating earnings margin of more than 10 percent in 2015. The portfolio ranges from digital strategy consultation and service and UX design to the implementation of complex web portals, apps and intranets. One of its special strengths is its ability to combine strategy, creativity and IT technology. By setting up state-of-the-art digital infrastructures, unitB technology lays the foundation for effective, customer-centric online communications. Major companies like Bayer, Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken, Allgemeine Beamtenbank and FIDUCIA & GAD IT are already successfully using these solutions. With unitB's digital consultation and UX expertise and state-of-the-art technical solutions, USU is adding key specialties to its portfolio.

Strategic expansion in digital interaction

The digital transformation of customer service is creating major challenges for companies today. But it also offers some tremendous opportunities. With smart solutions and its expertise in digital interaction, USU is acting as a driving force in the digitization of business processes. The aim is to concentrate on use-focused, appealing and intuitive tools and websites ? for all contact points between customers and companies. The hub of digitization is online portals. The market is particularly active in this area. Nearly 40 percent of portal operators are currently evaluating new technologies and IT operation concepts. System performance, user experience and responsiveness are the key factors for the next generation of online portals. With the help of unitB's expertise, USU can offer strategic consultation, UX design and technology from a single source. As a result, optimized loading times, mobile availability, short release cycles and the integration of all customer-service channels can be assured for customer portals. In the past, unitB technology and USU have successfully conducted customer projects at such companies as Daimler, Stuttgarter Versicherung and BNP Paribas. Technological components supplied by USU like liferay portals, self-service applications, the KCenter database and social media solutions will be complemented and enhanced by unitB's services.



?By acquiring unitB technology, we succeeded in gaining a specialist for demanding and individual online solutions that fits perfectly into our digitization strategy,? said Bernhard Oberschmidt, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at USU Software AG.

?This market will grow dynamically in years to come because the entire economy is making the transition to digital business models,? said Dr. Benjamin Strehl, a member of the Board of Management at USU Software AG. ?unitB technology complements our portfolio, particularly in the areas of strategic and technical consultation as well as user experience and user interface design. In the future, we can provide our customers with optimal support from a single source as they shift to digital business models and strengthen our leading position in the market for digital customer interaction.?

?As digital experience experts, we are really happy that our customers will now be able to draw on the entire consulting and technology portfolio of the USU Group,? said Norbert Bader, CEO of unitB technology. ?Thanks to the 10 locations in Germany and our global presence, we have moved even closer to the customer and can continue to improve service quality. The merger will provide our customers with optimal results during the digital transformation. At the same time, our employees are gaining a long-range future in an established and international company.?

Florian Dorrer, CTO of unitB technology, added: ?The technological innovations and the IT backbone of the USU Group perfectly complement our own IT service portfolio. As a result, we are increasing the level of integration of our digitalization solutions. Customers will receive all services ? from innovative front end to comprehensive system integration ? from a single source.?

The key aspects of the deal

In the transaction, USU Software AG is acquiring all shares in unitB technology GmbH. The cash price to be paid for the company will contain a fixed and variable share. It will be between ?4.0 million and ?5.1 million ? depending on the future performance of unitB technology. The profitable company that was established in 2002 generated sales of ?3.6 million in fiscal year 2015. Following the acquisition by USU, unitB technology will continue to be managed independently.



The USU Group is the largest European provider of IT and knowledge management software. Market leaders in all sectors of the international economy use USU applications to create transparency, become more agile, save costs, and reduce risks. USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), listed in the Prime Standard of the German stock exchange, incorporates USU AG - established in 1977 - as well as Aspera GmbH, Aspera Technologies Inc., BIG Social Media GmbH, LeuTek GmbH, and OMEGA Software GmbH.

The IT Management division supports companies with extensive ITIL®-compatible solutions for strategic and operational IT & enterprise service management. With USU solutions, customers gain an overall view of their IT processes and IT infrastructure and are able to transparently plan, allocate, monitor and actively manage IT services. USU is one of the world's leading providers in the software license management sector.

With intelligent solutions and expertise in digital interaction, USU is a prime mover in the digitization of business processes. Standard software and consulting services help to automate service processes and actively provide knowledge for all communication channels and customer contact points in sales, marketing, and customer service. Our range in this field is rounded off by system integration, individual applications and software for industrial big data.

Further information: https://www.usu.de/en/





Company information:

Date: 01/06/2017 - 10:14

