New study Provides Key Insights into the Americas Road & Rail Construction Projects

Report details investment in road and railway construction projects in the Americas, based on projects tracked by Timetrics Construction Intelligence Center (CIC), A total of 11 countries in the region are covered, and the combined value of projects tracked in these countries stands at US$1.11 trillion.

Construction

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 6, 2017: A recent research study by Timetric, has been published to the vast repository of Market Research Hub (MRH). This study is titled as Project Insight-Road and Rail Construction Projects in the Americas and provides details based on Timetrics Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) project database that offers insights on over 85,000 projects globally. The report primarily focuses on the Americas regions and delivers market analysis of road and rail construction projects information and insights based on 900 CIC projects in this area.



Request For Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=892925



As per the key findings, the total value of road and railway construction projects in the Americas stands at US$1.11 trillion. The research covers a total 11 countries in this region. It is very well known that construction is the most vital part for any countrys infrastructure. Also, it has been proved in so many instances that how transport infrastructure can add speed and efficiency for economic growth. The report firstly describes the regional market overview of construction market along with its running projects in different categories. At present, the Americas are investing significantly in transport infrastructure with Latin America requiring huge investment in road and railway construction to assist in developing its economy.



Categories included in this market are:



Railways

Roads

Tunnels and Bridges

Trams and Metros



For above mentioned categories, there are so many active projects in the Americas and also at several stages of development. Among these, railway category accounts for a major share of the project pipeline value in the Americas, with a high value of US$495.6 billion, or 45% of the total US$1.1 trillion. The pipeline of road construction projects has a value of US$239.8 billion, with the US accounting for the highest share with US$110.0 billion, which is followed by Brazil with US$39.4 billion.





Key countries highlighted in the report are Argentina, U.S., Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Honduras, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico and Venezuela. By the reports key findings, it has been studied that the U.S. leads the market with a value of US$651.7 billion worth of projects, it is followed by Brazil and Canada with US$150.2 billion and US$89.3 billion, respectively. Also, the U.S. has currently seven of the top 10 projects by value. On the other hand, Colombia and Peru have projects valuing US$41.0 billion and US$40.0 billion respectively.



Browse Full Report with TOC (at) http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/project-insight-road-and-rail-construction-projects-in-the-americas-report.html



Furthermore, key operators of the projects, such as contractors, project owners and consulting engineers are also profiled in the report. Key operators face some of the unique challenges while doing the projects. As passenger volumes continue to grow on urban and main line rail systems throughout the world, the demand for a safe, consistent and punctual transportation service is also rising. As a result, operators are constantly looking for solutions that enable them to increase safety & security in the construction and boost operational ef­ficiency.





More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/project-insight-road-and-rail-construction-projects-in-the-americas-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.



PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Follow Us on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MktResearchHub

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarketResearchHub/

Date: 01/06/2017 - 12:23

Language: English

News-ID 516177

Character count: 3715

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Prashant Tripathi

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: +1-518-621-2074



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 1.6.2017

Comments:



Prashant Tripathi

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Email: press@marketresearchhub.com

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease

Number of hits: