My Holiday in Milan (Italy)

I was impatiently seeking forward to my terrific trip to Milan. I have not been in Italy prior to, but I have heard quite a bit concerning the Italian towns, the pizza and pasta, the ice-cream plus a lot a lot more. We arrived in the airport in Bergamo and from exactly where we traveled about an hour by bus to Milan. We settled down in our vacation apartment in Milan and started our discovery in the lovely streets. We saw the Milan Cathedral - Duomo, already lit, shining. As just about every misguided tourists we don't miss drinking coca cola for 11 euros as well as a cafe opposite the cathedral. None of us realized that we had been on Merkanti Street, in restaurant Merkanti. In spite of that the spaghetti was scrumptious, a bit raw, but apparently they prepare them like that.



Around the subsequent morning (Saturday) we ate inside a neighborhood fast food scrumptious croissants. Then we decided to possess a stroll around the city - our very first cease was Sempione Park (Parco Sempione) - a excellent spot for relaxation, particularly when the temperature is 30 degrees Celsius. There was a pond with ducks, men and women sleeping on the benches and folks who had been on the beach.



Tired in the walk, we decided to possess a snack within a standard Italian restaurant - pizza and pasta. This time we reviewed the menu in detail - the drinks had been with normal rates and we got inside, exactly where the air conditioning was our award right after a number of hours on foot. Within the afternoon we decided that it was time for shopping and we departed to Buenos Aires Avenue. You will need at the least 4-5 hours to determine all of the shops only on one of the sides on the avenue. We reached the middle, our bags have been full and we had been tired, so we gave up from the tempting discounts that have been expecting us on every single intersection. It is actually unquestionably a terrific deal to pay a visit to this avenue when there is certainly sale, for the reason that you get extremely good high quality clothing and footwear on a reasonable value.





On Sunday at the end from the weekend and the starting of our trip to Verona. We left out holiday apartment in Milan and went towards the railway station. Regrettably, we located out that there was no working spot where you are able to eat a croissant. Finally, we identified a neighborhood restaurant and after extended waiting and trying to understand the Italian, we understood that one of many employees is Bulgarian. Abruptly the communication became a lot easier and our order was served. The next cease was the railway station. Soon after a lengthy battle with the ticket machine we succeeded receiving a ticket to Verona with reserved seats. In actual fact, the truth is that it really is considerably faster and much easier to purchase tickets from these machines, due to the fact on the counters you can hardly obtain any one who knows a little bit of other language besides Italian, and these smart machines function in English, French and German.



Soon after practically two hours we arrived in Verona - a amazing town, I'm in adore with it, it has an unbelievable atmosphere - narrow streets, flower balconies, a crystal river and old-fashioned bridges, I felt like I am inside a fairytale. I didn't miss attempting the ice-cream, it did not step back to the a single in Milan - the Italians make scrumptious ice-cream with pieces of fresh fruits.





