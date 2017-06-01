Northern Empire Announces Filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report on Richardson Gold Project

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: NM) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") today announced filing "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Richardson Gold Project, Richardson Mining District, Alaska".

The report was authored by independent Qualified Persons, R. Bob Singh, P. Geo, Curtis J. Freeman, P. Geo as well as the Company's Chief Geologist William Cronk, P. Geo.

The report is available on the Company's website at the following link as well as under the Company's profile on .

Michael G. Allen, President, CEO and Director of Northern Empire commented, "The technical report is the summary of the work to date on the Richardson Project. On a modest budget, our 2016 program made significant progress on the project in form of discovering new, and expanding known, geochemical and geophysical anomalies, as well returning significant gold assays from rock and chip samples. Assays from rock chip channel samples collected in continuous one-meter intervals across 130 meters returned high grade gold in bedrock, including 5.73 g/t Au over 32 meters. The structures hosting this gold mineralization are traceable with geophysics for several kilometres. We look forward to an exciting 2017."

Richardson Project

The Richardson Project is an exploration stage gold project, held 100% by Northern Empire Resources Corp., located 115 kilometres southeast of Fairbanks and 40 kilometres northwest of Delta Junction in east-central interior Alaska. Multiple gold targets have been generated at Richardson, including near ready drill targets at Democrat Pit, Shamrock, and Northwest Camp, which offer multi-million-ounce discovery potential within a 'drive-to' proven Alaskan gold province. Recent work in 2016 utilizing bedrock geology samples, soil geochemistry and tight ground geophysics, has established the veracity of these targets as first order priorities for immediate followup in 2017, as well as other new targets identified within the 2016 exploration program.

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire is an aggressive, Vancouver-based, gold explorer working to take advantage of the current improving market conditions by assembling a value driven portfolio of properties.

Authors and Qualified Persons Statement

The technical report was prepared in conformance with NI 43-101. The report was authored by independent Qualified Persons, R. Bob Singh, P. Geo, Curtis J. Freeman, P. Geo as well as the Company's Chief Geologist William Cronk, P. Geo. Each person is a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP.

Michael G. Allen, President, CEO and Director

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Northern Empire Resources Corp. Statements regarding mineral exploration operations and objectives are subject to risk, including, but are not limited to, exploration and geologic risk, inflation and costs of goods and services, property title issues and regulatory approvals. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Northern Empire does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:



Northern Empire Resources Corp.

Michael G. Allen

President, CEO and Director

604 646 4524



Northern Empire Resources Corp.

Jeff Sundar

Director

604 764 5944





More information:

http://www.northernemp.com



PressRelease by

Northern Empire Resources Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/06/2017 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 516188

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Northern Empire Resources Corp.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 17



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease